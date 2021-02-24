How To Unsabotage Your Career Like A Girl Boss
Upscale and level-up your business with proven transformative growth coached by top women entrepreneurs!USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This March 29-31, 2021 - Women With Vision International is proud to bring back the Women Who BossUp Summit 2021. This summit gives a much-deserved spotlight to empower women to strengthen leadership, embody success and execute the results of the most successful women entrepreneurs. Delivering a virtual summit that is all about celebrating diverse women, advocating for gender equality, equity and inclusion in the workforce, and most of all how to boss up and future-proof your business. Aside from the virtual summit, the project includes a book series and insightful interviews from experts and thought leaders in various industries.
It’s creator, Tam Luc, got so inspired at the beginning of the pandemic noticing the obvious panic that was being displayed in the media over stay at home orders and job layoffs. Remembering her own economic crisis in 2008, she knew what women needed at this time was simply, “a girl talk.” “Come on, now. You can do this. Come on, girl. You got it in you to do this.” And that became the basis for what has now created an international movement of women keeping that girl talk going.
Since the official launch in March 2020, the women who bossup project has gained momentum, diving deep into key topics and insights to grow impactful women bosses such as:
Discovering your purpose and finding clarity, confidence, and community
Building a story brand that delivers results
How to tell your story in a noisy world and inspire people
How to gain financial freedom and boss up your income
Also in this time of economic insecurity, the Women Who BossUp authors partner with various non-profit organizations in order to give back to the community. They donate a portion of their book sales to raise money for the National Association of Asian American Professional Mental Health initiative and Single Moms Planet.
Join this 3-day Virtual Summit with over 18 industry leaders in exclusive transformative online coaching. This along with +250 BossUp ideas to help make more money in 2021!
About Women with Vision International
Women with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women who are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their businesses, fundraising, and balancing their work and their families.
About Tam Luc
Tam Luc is an international bestselling author and the founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their businesses. After 20 years as an entrepreneur, she is able to help women leverage their messages and create the lifestyle they want through her unique book messaging strategies. Join us at https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit
