Fazle Chowdhury announces his new novel

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bay Atlantic University Professor and Management Consultant, known for his critically acclaimed 2019 non-fiction work Revived Failure: Iran’s Reality After the American Withdrawal of the Nuclear Deal has set his sights now to release his third fiction novel.

Titled ‘Never Among Equals – A WWI novel', follows the saga of the early 20th century London with an immediacy that turns historical settings into lively scenes ―unrolling with a feeling of directness; coming as it does from the character's foreign origin and perspective. With rich attention, given to the complex political situation, love, betrayal, then war and after to rebuild a life fused with haunting elements of the past ―ridden in complicated and undiscoverable secrets.

Chowdhury described it as, "his hardest effort to bridge two worlds while also infusing a love story in this dark tense thriller”— #NeverAmongEquals

Chowdhury previously wrote four books, two fiction like the upcoming book and two non-fiction.

‘Never Among Equals – A WWI novel' will be published by iUniverse and is due to release by April 2021.