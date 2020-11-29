Book Review : THE OTHER SIDE OF EDEN

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE OTHER SIDE OF EDEN is an intriguing and compelling epic novel with a plot that is extremely fascinating. In 1883 there was a man named Omar who arrived at a monastery in the Himalayas with his son because of religious persecution in his native land. During the time spent at the monastery, Omar takes on a new life filled with knowledge and wisdom, which leads him to take on the role of spiritual advisor to Sultan Amin. However, one day events take an awful turn as Omar’s son is found dead because of an affair with the princess followed by his expulsion.

The story shifts to 1947 and the British administration are leaving their colonies and the larger unions are threatening smaller provinces to join them or risk invasion. The British educated, and now ruler Aslan attempts to build up a peaceful nation despite the pressure from external forces. Loyal to his family and values duty above all else even when it means unhappiness in his own life. The tension and introspection that Aslan faces makes this novel a dark thriller for the reader as the story reveals a perspective.

A great element of this novel is the relationships between the characters ―extremely realistic as there was a wide range of emotions and power dynamics. It made the novel more dramatic and entertaining and the writer provides a lot of backstory to flame the readers' curiosity.

If you’re fascinated by the political dealings shaping Indian history, this book will be a God-send. There’s far more telling than showing and it wears thin after a while, especially for what’s supposed to be a work of fiction.

As you read the novel, it is evident that the writer has thought out every small detail about the nature of events that leads to much chaos and revolution but mostly the events that lead to the conclusion. There is no doubt Fazle Chowdhury has clearly researched all of the historical details but curiosity does remain if there are parallels to any country or province in particular. The twists and turns on the book will keep the readers engaged and maintain a challenge to what will happen next. All of the foreshadowing and twists made this a rich book for historical fiction lovers. The interest in the lasting effects of British colonialism in what is described in this fictional province in extreme detail is captivating.

“The Other Side of Eden” is a fantastic story in a post-world war II world.

THE OTHER SIDE OF EDEN

By Fazle Chowdhury

234 pp. First Edition Design Publishing $14.95