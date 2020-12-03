Non-Fiction Book Review: Revived Failure: Iran’s Reality After the American Withdrawal of the Nuclear Deal

Non-Fiction Book Review: Fazle Chowdhury' Revived Failure: Iran’s Reality After the American Withdrawal of the Nuclear Deal

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), widely known as the Iran nuclear deal offered Iran limited sanctions relief in exchange to curb its nuclear program. It was largely considered one of President Obama’s landmark achievements in foreign policy.

Until May 2018, the JCPOA had successfully served its basic purpose. When the United States withdrew from the agreement followed by a series of robust economic sanctions on Iran (Including sanctions on the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps―the regime’s elite guard) and conducting a “maximum pressure” strategy has led to a conflict that is increasingly complicated for either the United States and Iran to get back to pre-JCPOA diplomacy. With the killing of Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani and now the JCPOA’s top nuclear scientist Brigadier General Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the “maximum pressure” strategy has looked to have divided the Middle East. The 2020 Abraham Accords which formally mended diplomatic ties for Israel with UAE and Bahrain as a part of forging alliances to take on an ambitious Iran marks the beginning of a growing anti-Iran alliance. However that does not mean that the pro-Iran proxies are not active.

Revived Failure: Iran’s Reality After the American Withdrawal of the Nuclear Deal by Fazle Chowdhury analyzes how America’s allies; Britain, France, Germany, and the European Union, as well as China and Russia has to contend with as they deal with Iran independently. Without the United States, these countries are willing to go at it alone. Chowdhury effectively argues based on historical shreds of evidence how in the post-withdrawal of JCPOA world what is at stake, that Iran will go more rogue than before. This kind of predicament looks to be likely as Iran’s next Presidential elections in May 2021 will bring a conservative and IRGC candidate. The signs are there that the new Iran-President elect may take a harder line against the newly-elect Biden administration. Fazle Chowdhury provides in Revived Failure a set-by-set group of evidences to make his case.

Chowdhury, a fellow at Washington DC’s Global Policy Institute is distinctively skilled to have written such a detailed version. The book is Chowdhury’s take, demonstrated in his detailed and qualified research in conflict resolution, international sanctions and Iran's complex web of bypassing US monetary controls.

The book is very informative and an educational read, objectively written, and a lot of factual information motivated to bring awareness to the obstacle that repealing US involvement in this deal caused in collaborating to find solutions.

Chowdhury does a wonderful job of explaining the tense relationship between Iran and the United States and goes into in-depth detail explaining the situation. There’s plenty of historical references of the state of affairs between Iran and the rest of the world before and after the JCPOA. After reading “Revived Failure,” you come away with a clearer understanding of what’s currently happening in Iran, and why future economic stability for Iran is questionable. There are speculation and a sense that Iran will weather this storm too. After reading Revived Failure, you will know more as Chowdhury speaks about the past, present, and future of Iran-American relations and the nuclear deal. Chowdhury’s book includes an earlier history of countries (including the Unites States) who have endured similar episodes of conflict resolution.

The JCPOA as Chowdhury emphasizes, had one significant backer, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), chiefly responsible for verifying the deal’s success, documenting Iran’s continued compliance under the JCPOA. Even the Trump administration notified Congress in April 2017 that Iran was complying with the terms of the deal. While Chowdhury is critical of the role of the United Nations Security Council, he does concede that its endorsement did assist in the world powers agreeing to come together. Now, the intricate advanced nature of US sanctions imposed on Iran (which Iran has figured out to bypass) gives President-elect Biden little time for opportunities.

