Zinda Law Group Reaches Settlement on Behalf of El Paso Rear-End Collision Victim
EL PASO, TEXAS, EL PASO, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Zinda, Burgess Williams and Michael Cupero of Zinda Law Group have reached a favorable settlement with Western Border Enterprises, LLC, Tyler Beiter and State Farm Automobile Insurance Company on behalf of Lorena Olivas, a 54-year-old behavioral therapist who was injured in a rear-end collision on November 9, 2018, while traveling on westbound I-10 in El Paso, TX.
The petition was filed in the 210th Judicial District Court in El Paso County, Texas. Parties reached settlement on August 18, 2020. The docket number was 2019-DCV0832.
About Zinda Law Group, PLLC
Founded in 2008, Zinda Law Group is a personal injury firm that represents plaintiffs in cases involving motor vehicle and trucking wrecks, wrongful death, premises liability, dog bite injuries, and many other complex personal injury matters. Zinda Law Group has offices throughout Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona.
For media inquiries, email us at media@zdfirm.com or call (800) 863-5312.
Kelsey Balzli
Zinda Law Group
+1 504-323-1878
email us here
