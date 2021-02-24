Philders Group International Architects Emergency Outbreak Program for Clients
Ambulatory, Outpatient Surgery, and Long-Term Care Centers Receive Emergency Management Program to Amp Up BrandingHEATHROW, FL, USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philders Group International Inc., a healthcare consulting firm that specializes in preparing clients for business optimization, has crafted a revolutionary new program targeted for emergency management. The program was designed for its newest client Builder Services North Carolina Healthcare (BSNC Healthcare) and will be offered to outpatient surgery centers, long-term care facilities with rehabilitation, and ambulatory surgery centers all across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The program, known as S.T.E.P., or Strategic Tactical Emergency Program, is a highly detailed and technical program designed specifically for BSNC HEALTHCRE to enable them to outpace their competition, reduce risk, and manage liability for infectious disease. BSNC Healthcare’s S.T.E.P. program addresses emergency management best practices to meet federal compliance for outbreaks, cross contamination, disinfection, and infection control.
This program comes during a challenging time as hospitals and medical care centers continue to operate for their patients during the Coronavirus pandemic. BSNC Healthcare has the extra fire power required to grow its effectiveness while positioning its brand in the healthcare sector, maximize outcomes for the patient experience, and minimize costs for clients. Because BSNC Healthcare utilized Philders Group’s expertise to create this customized S.T.E.P. program, the company now has a unique advantage over competitors.
About Philders Group International Inc: Philders Group International Inc. is a dynamic resource corporation that specializes in business optimization and future trending clients to gain access or increase a business footprint in the healthcare sector in the area of infection control.
