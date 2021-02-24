QuoteWerks Announces Fourth Annual User Summit for 2021
The QuoteWerks Fourth Annual User Summit will be April 28th through April 30th 2021 held virtually
This event will provide targeted content to maximize your use of QuoteWerks and you'll learn to leverage and streamline your current processes. ”ORLANDO, FL, USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technologies, Inc, the developers of Award Winning QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software, announced today that the QuoteWerks User Summit has been scheduled for 2021 – April 28th through April 30th 2021. This will be the Fourth Annual Summit for the Quoting Software company. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, their 4th annual user summit cannot be held in person.
— John C. Lewe IV
This year’s summit, will be a Virtual Summit, that the QuoteWerks Team is touting "will be the best virtual summit you've ever attended!"
“This event will provide targeted content to maximize your use of QuoteWerks and you'll learn to leverage and streamline your current processes,” said John C. Lewe IV, Founder, QuoteWerks Lead Developer, and President at Aspire Technologies, Inc. “With all these changes, we are excited about this event and think it will be the best QuoteWerks User Summit so far.”
The QuoteWerks Team has made changes to ensure a great experience for all attendees:
• Shorter keynote sessions (<15 minutes) allow more time for training.
• Most sessions are now only 30 minutes long allowing for more focus on the topic.
• Breaks are limited to 5 minutes between sessions to keep the sessions moving.
• A single session track, over a two-day period, so attendees never have to choose between two simultaneous sessions.
• The return of dedicated MSP/IT Pre-Day sessions.
• Attendees will receive a physical printed agenda in the mail ahead of the Summit
• Reduced price AND an increase in the number of attendee spots.
• Tech Kiosk - Attendees will still have access to free scheduled tech kiosk sessions while the virtual conference is running!
The Summit Registration is $149 USD and includes access to all keynotes, sessions, tracks, and support. The QuoteWerks User Summit will have an optional Pre-Day event that focuses on content for IT and MSP Professionals. The registration for the Pre-Day and Summit is $199 USD includes access to all keynotes, sessions, tracks, and support and also an additional IT/MSP pre-day. The Pre-Day training will include training on Autotask and ConnectWise Integrations, Distributor Integrations, Procurement, Etilize, and more.
To find out more about the QuoteWerks User Summit, visit the event page: https://www.events.quotewerks.com/qwsummit
About QuoteWerks
QuoteWerks is an affordable turn-key quoting and proposal solution with over 87,000 Users in 101 countries. What sets QuoteWerks apart is its 55+ integrations with CRM (such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, salesforce, Kaseya BMS, MS CRM, Outlook and more), Accounting (QuickBooks and Sage 50), Distributors (Ingram Micro, Tech Data, SYNNEX, and more), FedEx/UPS, Leasing, Sales Tax, Dell, Cisco, HP, CDW, and more.
Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
+1 4072481481
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn