Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces First $20 Scratch-Off Game

$100 Million Extravaganza Arrives March 2!

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced today it will be introducing its first $20 scratch-off game, $100 Million Extravaganza, at approved lottery retailers starting March 2.

“Our players are really looking forward to this $20 game,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “It is filled with more than $100 million in cash prizes of all different levels. In addition, this game offers lower odds and more ways to win.”

$100 Million Extravaganza’s top prize of $500,000 is the highest top prize of any Mississippi instant scratch-off game to date. It is loaded with thousands of prizes between $50 and $500, along with hundreds of prizes between $1,000 and $50,000. Players have a chance to win up to 30 times.

“As we continue to build and grow the MLC, we appreciate player and retailer feedback,” Shaheen continued. “Their feedback helps us introduce successful games and ultimately raise more money for road and bridge repairs as well as education.”

New scratch-off games are introduced the first Tuesday of each month. Check the MLC website (mslotteryhome.org) for complete listings.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.