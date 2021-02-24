ANIL UZUN Will Talk about The Best Cameras in 2021 on Clubhouse

ANIL UZUN will review the best cameras in the market and take a guess on which camera will be the most popular in 2021 in Clubhouse on March 7, at 7.00pm CET.

VALLETTA, MALTA, February 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANIL UZUN will also talk about the technical developments, the effects of pandemic on camera production and will try to help the people that are looking to buy a camera. “I will help you choose the best camera, whether you want a mirrorless, DSLR or a Coolpix compact.” says ANIL UZUN.He also adds “Me and my fellow friends will talk about the latest developments in camera technology, tips on buying cameras according to your needs, the best point and shoot camera, how to develop your camera skills, DSLR or mirrorless camera, we will talk about everything you need to know. If you want to find out about the latest developments in the photography world join us on Clubhouse.”ANIL UZUN will talk live with his friends on Clubhouse. “The best cameras in 2021” is scheduled for Sunday, March 7 at 12.00pm.Who is ANIL UZUN?ANIL UZUN is an architect and a photographer. He was born in 1968 in İstanbul. He has been taking photos since 1990 and has been an architect since 1994. ANIL UZUN still lives in Istanbul, facilitating projects for independent photography artists. He organizes group exhibitions for the underground artists and makes their work seen. He also joins the photography projects and presentations with his books. He works as an independent architect for many companies and projects and continues to travel around the world to take photos.