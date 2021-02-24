Matt Keezer's Thoughts on Tetris
EINPresswire.com/ -- If you have never heard of the Tetris effect, then this article is about to take you into your biggest discovery just yet. We caught up with Matt Keezer and he describes the Tetris effect as wholly electrifying, mind-blowing, intriguing, and every other intelligent adjective that comes close to defining the experience. Not only is it fascinating in an unusual sense, it also exposes one to more ways in which the human brain works (and when it comes to psychology, there are never enough surprises).
As you must know, our everyday activities are what shapes us. The dutiful execution of activities from the first thing on your daily to-do list — brushing your teeth — to the last — having a cold shower — makes up a large part of who we are, what we become. As an example, spending hours in the kitchen, whether it’s your mother forcing you to or not, ought to teach you a lot about cooking. What takes up the larger part of your time is surely going to have an impact on you, your brain. Once, there was a story of a boy who read everyday and fell sick on the day he did not. That’s how big of an impact an activity can have on you. Take the Tetris effect as a more keen example.
The Tetris effect is named after a popular video game. Tetris is a Russian video game created by Alexey Pajitnov in 1984, first published by Nintendo. In 2011, it was ranked as one of the best-selling video games. Since its inception, the game has stirred its players in many ways, arousing feelings ranging from anger to excitement, luring them into devoting hours to it. It is played by moving blocks of different shapes as they descend into the playing field, and ends when the playing field is filled up. It is so fascinating that people of all ages play; old and young, and so addictive that hours is spent on the video game. Studies also show that it can affect a person’s way of thinking. Matt Keezer says don’t fret. It is an absolutely safe game to play with zero dangers mentally; psychologically. On the contrary, it teaches us more about the human brain. To understand why it is so powerful, read on to the last word.
What Exactly Is The Tetris Effect? When it comes to psychology and exploring the mind, Tetris is one of the most widely studied video games. It is designed in such a way that when studied, it also helps us understand how the human brain is influenced by its theoretical complexity. Tetris fascinates to the extent that it affects your subconscious. It seeps into your dreams; manifests in mental images; influences your thoughts. But as it is in every other thing, the people who are most affected by this, are the ones who spend a lot of time on the video game. A surprising belief: they may begin to see the world through the lens of the game, buildings as blocks that should be fitted so closely together without the gap of streets.
In real life, people who play the game may be tempted to act on the impulses triggered by playing Tetris. In their level of organization, it may show in the way they fit objects so closely together, be it books on a shelf or tools in a cupboard. Some extremist people may even see Tetris falling from the sky! Hilarious, right? For Matt, he developed a keen interest in gardening.
Some people were reported to have witnessed obstacles in their dreams — which were, in the victim’s mind, symbolic of the hurdles in the game. As interesting as that was, what really fascinated the scientists who ran these studies is that a game could have such a huge impact on the brain.
By playing the game, the urge to return to other addictions is decreased by at least one-fifth. An incredible feat for a video game, if you ask me. Furthermore, the urge to use drugs or even something as basic as eating, is simply driven by the mental pressure to achieve that goal the same pressure it would apply on achieving any goal and the imaginary bliss it would produce. A hypothesis was reached: in order to curb any desire, a distraction is needed. People have to be diverted from such fantasies.
Playing Tetris can free people from their addictions, or at least, taper it down a great deal, Matt Keezer believes. The game used so much of the brain’s visual and spatial systems. It disperses the different functions of the brain, such that each part is busy with a different task while the game is being played. This hinders dormancy of any sector of the brain, while also utilizing it long enough for other desires to subside.
Tetris iPod touch was installed for 31 participants alone. In a week, the participants were tasked with playing different games daily, while having their desire levels accessed at the same time. The latter was done to monitor the psychological response to these activities, which distracted them from their other desires.
The result of this showed: Playing Tetris for three minutes reduced the intensity of cravings for addictive substances such as caffeine, nicotine, alcohol, cigarettes, drugs, sex, social interaction, and as long as the list runs. It reduced the cravings by 13.9 percentage points, which is about one-fifth of the time during the entire seven day study period.
The results were very encouraging and lasted for a whole week. Matt Keezer concluded, saying, “It is an unusual and interesting miracle, but because it has worked does not quite conclude it. Over time, the participants may grow fond of this, more familiar and the benefits, still there, might take a deep decline.” That is to say that the study only proves that the Tetris effect is of its greatest essence.
Sarah Fin
Sarah Fin
