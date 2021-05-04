5 Unmissable Things to Do in Morocco – Travelling With Matthew Keezer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bordering the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea, distinguished by its Berber, Arabian and European cultural influences, Morocco is a pretty incredible country to explore. There is something for everyone, from the unspoiled mountains, lavish coastline, breathtaking gorges, and deserts to intriguing cities and ancient ruins.
As Matthew Keezer points out, it's just not possible to see everything that this gorgeous country has to offer unless you plan your trip ahead. To make things easier for those who plan to visit Morocco, he made a list of 5 unmissable things to do when going there. Still, Matthew Keezer advises that those who plan to travel during the Covid-19 pandemic should keep an eye on local news and government announcements, as travel and stay regulations can change at any time.
Explore Casablanca
Made famous by the film, most people are taken aback when they arrive in Casablanca these days to find a sprawling modern metropolis teeming with people. As Matthew Keezer points out, the Hassan II Mosque is one of his favorite places in Casablanca. It's breathtakingly beautiful and a must-see if you're in the city. He also recommends that those looking for local pottery or leather goods visit the Quartier Habous, where they can find a plethora of treasures to take home.
Spend a Night in the Desert
The stunning Sahara sands have to be one of the best places to visit in Morocco. Those visiting a desert for the first time should prepare to be blown away. From nights spent under the stars in a desert camp to sunsets seen from the back of a camel, the desert's wonders will astound you whether you visit for the first or hundredth time. As Matthew Keezer explains, a Morocco desert tour can be done alone, but most people prefer group tours for ease and comfort. He adds that those who want to spend a night in the desert should research how to prepare for both options (including itineraries, prices, and expectations).
Surf
Nothing beats jumping into the warm waters of Moroccan beaches after a night in the desert. The wild Atlantic coast has an incredible atmosphere and is becoming increasingly popular for surfing because of the massive waves. Taghazout appears to be at the center of the action. Nonetheless, all of the lovely villages along here have some tourist attractions – the coast is not reserved for surfers only. As Matthew points out, there are some incredible yoga retreats and lovely seaside apartment breaks to visit for the bonus experience.
See the city of Marrakech
Marrakech doesn't need a long introduction. It's probably the most well-known city in Morocco, and it's rightfully one of those places that many people feel they have to check off their bucket list. Still, the bustling and chaotic city of Marrakech is a lot to take in at once. That's why Matt Keezer recommends starting slowly to avoid the full sensory assault. Markets and souks (for gorgeous leather goodies), as well as the Ben Youssef Madrasa, El Badi Palace, Bahia Palace, and the beautiful Jardin Majorelle, are all must-sees in Marrakech.
Eat
There is a common saying, "If you haven't tried Moroccan cuisine on your trip, have you been to Morocco at all?"
Morocco is well-known for its delicious local cuisine, which can always be accompanied by a glass of fresh homemade mint tea. Tagines, salads, fresh fruit, and dates (perfect for vegetarians, but meat-lovers won't be disappointed) comprise an elegant and refreshing mix of African and Mediterranean menus.
Matthew Keezer recommends visiting authentic small villages, towns, and souks for genuine Moroccan feasts. Those who want to learn more about Moroccan cuisine can take a local food tour or a cooking class.
