Top 5 Countries for Adrenaline Filled Adventures by Matthew Keezer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Feel of gentle summer breeze, lying on the fantastic beach where crystal clear water meets the sand is probably the definition of a perfect vacation for most people, but not for adrenaline junkies. Adrenaline junkies need a location that offers a tad bit more epinephrine and something that will get them out of their comfort zone – whether that location is in the air, in the water, on the ground, or under it.
Still, it's hard to choose the perfect locations that will give the proper adrenaline-filled satisfaction. That's why Matthew Keezer compiled a list of five tried-and-tested countries where death-defying experience is guaranteed.
As Matthew Keezer advises, an extra dose of courage and maybe even a spare pair of underwear are required on the trip to these epic destinations.
Cape Town, South Africa
Behind Cape Town's serene exterior lurks a wild side ready to test even the most fearless adrenaline junkies. The meeting of the world's two oceans provides a once-in-a-lifetime adrenaline rush: the waters around Cape Town are notorious for having the world's highest population of great white sharks.
According to Matthew Keezer, the brave can jump into a steel cage and swim with these massive beasts. Those who are more daring can swap the bars for a board and surf the monster waves around Cape Town.
Livingstone, Zambia
Livingstone, a place located at the foot of a world wonder, is a true adrenaline junkie's paradise. The Victoria Falls and the mighty Zambezi River that feeds them are the focal points of most activities. Tempting fate by hanging over the edge of the Devil's Pool or leaping from the bridge that spans the massive canyon between Zambia and Zimbabwe are just a few of the adrenaline-inducing activities. Matthew Keezer recommends strapping yourself into a microlight plane or holding on tight aboard a raft down the swirling waters of the Zambezi for even more adrenaline-pumping fun around the falls.
Las Vegas, NV
There's a lot more to Vegas than flashing lights and slot machines; it's also a one-of-a-kind destination for adrenaline rushes. As an uber-tourist mecca, Las Vegas has access to some pretty unusual activities to get your heart racing. There aren't many places in the world where you can barrel-roll in a warplane or learn to drift/drive exotic supercars, but Vegas is one of them. For those seeking a more traditional thrill, Matthew Keezer recommends jumping from the 108th floor of the Stratosphere tower or flying like Superman down crowded Fremont Street.
Macau, China
The gambling capital of Asia isn't all glitz and glam because, rest assured, Macau also has a lot else to offer – the world's tallest bungee jump, for example. A thrill seeker's bucket list wouldn't be complete unless they ticked off "a freefall from the top of the 764-foot-tall Macau Tower with a giant rubber band tied to ankles" from it. The rest of the things to do in Macau are more subdued, but this thrill alone is worth the trip. According to Matthew Keezer, those who survive the jump without having their heart explode from adrenaline should definitely try their luck at the casinos. They simply need to ensure that they have a large enough bankroll, as Macau is all about high-rolling!
Leon, Nicaragua
A few pieces of plywood and a 2,400-foot black sand volcano – sounds so simple but feels so exciting. Volcano boarding is a sport in which participants fly down an active volcano while seated or standing on a homemade board. It's especially popular in Leon, where the Cerro Negro volcano erupted only 160 years ago, and this is what puts this tiny Central American town on the map for adrenaline junkies.
As Matthew Keezer points out, the best activity, to keep the adrenaline levels up after surviving the 65-mph trip to the base of the mountain, is trading boards and hitting the waves on the nearby beaches.
Also, Matthew Keezer advises those planning to travel during the Covid-19 pandemic to keep an eye on local news and government announcements, as travel and stay regulations can change at any time.
Sarah Fin
Sarah Fin
