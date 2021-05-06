Matthew Keezer talks about Iceland – An Opportunity For Both Adventure and Luxury
EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re looking for one of the world’s top vacation destinations, here is a location that promises to offer something “out of the ordinary”. This sparsely-populated country boasts some of the most amazing natural resources that you can imagine. Photo opportunities abound in the land of “fire and ice”.
Noted world travel authority Matthew Keezer points out that Iceland is one of the most desired destinations for both nature enthusiasts and thrill-seeking adventurers. In Iceland, you’ll have the opportunity to witness active geysers and volcanoes along with massive ice fields, fjords, glaciers and hot springs. Indeed, because of its position at the edge of the Arctic Circle, Iceland is considered one of the world’s most active areas when it comes to lava-erupting volcanoes. As such, the photo opportunities are endless.
Matt Keezer also notes that the air in this unspoiled country is incredibly clean and untouched landscapes abound. This makes for adventures and explorations that you will treasure for a lifetime. For example, one of the best ways to explore this country is by obtaining a rental car and making a trip around the country via Ring Road. You’ll also have the unique opportunity to witness the Northern Lights or you can take an ATV trek over picturesque lava fields.
COVID-19 Considerations for Visiting Iceland
Currently, those who wish to visit Iceland must have a negative PCR-test for COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) before boarding an aircraft or ship to Iceland and once again upon arrival. The negative test result must have been collected no more than 72 hours prior to departure (on the first leg of your journey). It is also recommended that all travelers download the "Rakning C-19" app. This app is intended to communicate negative results from COVID-19 screenings.
However, Matthew Keezer suggests that anyone planning to visit Iceland should look over the current COVID information that’s available, before making travel arrangements as conditions may change at any time.
Things to See and Do in Iceland
While the pandemic has placed restrictions on some activities, most tourist attractions are still available for you to explore. Matt Keezer highly suggests: Whale Watching Tours – Iceland is home to more than 20 species of whales within its coastal waters. These range from the world’s largest animals, the blue whale to the adorably energetic harbor porpoises. Catching sight of these wonderful animals is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!
Icelandic Horseback Riding Tours
Even if you’ve been horseback riding in other countries, you’ll be pleased at how unique an Icelandic horseback experience can be. These remarkable animals have five different gaits and are famous for their muscular build, eliability and its smaller stature.
Matthew Keezer always suggests that you check directly with the tourist attractions that you wish to visit in order to see if they are currently open prior to your trip.
If you’re tired of having to stay in the same location and long to get out into the world again, you can start by planning your next vacation. This type of activity is the perfect family bonding experience and a great way to counter the boredom that can come with being stuck in your home location. While you’re at it, make sure to check out the tourist attractions that are offered in Iceland, a remarkably diverse holiday experience!


