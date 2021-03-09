AI Combined With Real Estate CRM Accelerates Lead Conversion While Building a Brand For REALTORS®
We are excited to come together to deliver the data that will best inform REALTORS® of their buyers’ need to create a customized home buying experience.”FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wise Agent is proud to continuously innovate our technology to provide members with a powerful and intuitive experience on our CRM platform. We value building deep, long-lasting partner relationships to integrate other technologies into our system. Wise Agent has now partnered with Purlin, a fellow leader in the Real Estate tech industry, to bring REALTORS® lead capturing and nurturing tools for happier clients and better business.
— Eleni Sommerschield, COO of Wise Agent
With Purlin, REALTORS® can use AI to engage and nurture leads through compelling online experiences and social media content. Purlin’s StyleExplorer™ creates a welcoming agent-branded gateway that entices leads from the beginning with an image-based exploration of style and rooms. The journey continues on Purlin’s mobile app, where intelligent chat (called MatchBot™) guides the rest of the process, continuously learning their needs down to the smallest details. StyleExplorer™ makes it easy for REALTORS® to create and share fresh, personalized content on social media platforms to target and attract new leads and build their brand in a compliant manner.
All of this information is passed on and recorded in Wise Agent CRM, where agents can automatically add their leads to specific categories and drip campaigns. Wise Agent’s COO, Eleni Sommerschield, states, “We are excited to come together to deliver the data that will best inform REALTORS® of their buyers’ need to create a customized home buying experience.” Accessing all these details in one place allows agents to build deeper relationships and quickly convert them into paying customers.
“Intelligent personalization is the new premium, the expectation, for great client experience,” says Giorgi Chigogidze, CEO of Purlin. “When combined with the best CRM expertise, an agent will not find a better friend.”
About Wise Agent:
Dedicated to innovating and developing the best CRM in the real estate industry backed up with fantastic customer support to give our members a straightforward platform to run and organize every aspect of their business. We value building deep, long-lasting partner relationships to integrate other technologies into our system. We strive to continually enhance our platform and increase the productivity of our customers. We do it all from an uplifting, productive work environment that allows our employees to learn and grow daily.
About Purlin:
Purlin is a leading real estate company that uses AI to create premium experiences for people, brokerages, and lenders through intelligent personalization. We are based in Silicon Beach, California, with teams in Europe and Asia.
Wise Agent Team
Wise Agent
info@wiseagent.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn