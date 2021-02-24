Motivosity Acknowledged for Best Employee Recognition Software, 2021
Motivosity, a company with the mission to make people happier at work lands themselves on three major awards list for Best Employee Recognition Software, 2021.
It is amazing to see customers dive deep with Motivosity to make sure employees feel recognized for the work they do and engaged with the company.”LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motivosity, a leading solution for employee engagement and recognition, wins a spot on the 2021 Capterra Shortlist, the Digital.com and the FeaturedCustomers’ lists for Best Employee Recognition Software. With earning a spot on these lists, along with winning the Category Leaders and Front Runners Awards by the Gartner Digital Markets in 2021, Motivosity is making their name known.
— Jared Olsen, Director of Customer Success
Gartner’s research teams aim to create an authentic view of an industry with the help of ratings by real users and overall popularity of a particular platform. Out of the 172 products that were assessed, Motivosity ranked in the top 20 employee engagement softwares available, and fourth in their popularity score!
“We spent a lot of time on product market fit, making sure our product achieves what we say it will achieve. All of our products are designed with the mission to make people happier at work.” says Scott Johnson, Founder and CEO. “This is something that is core to who we are internally as much as externally...”
Gartner takes recent reviews and feedback seriously, which allows Motivosity’s raving reviews to play in their favor. Giving these reviews even a short glance, it’s evident to any viewer that Motivosity has been and continues to be a bright spot for what can seem like an overwhelming company issue. “Our customers love us, and we love them. It is amazing to see customers dive deep with Motivosity to make sure employees feel recognized for the work they do and engaged with the company” says Director of Customer Success, Jared Olsen.
In addition to securing a spot on this prestigious list, Motivosity has always climbed its way to the top 10 of Digital.com’s Best Employee Recognition Software Companies of 2021. Research by experts at Digital.com found Motivosity’s dollar-for-dollar recognition product, pulse surveys, and eNPS a shoe-in for a spot in the top 10 overall against its competitors. Motivosity was also named a Top Performer with Featured Customers, a customer reference platform for B2B business software & services.
Because of their focus on real connection between coworkers and increasing the sense of community and company culture, Motivosity has been vital in the transition to a more remote workforce. This emphasis has assisted hundreds of people in navigating different work conditions, and keeping morale high in times of uncertainty. #thanksmatters
About Motivosity: The Motivosity platform includes four products that improve people's experiences at work and with managers. With their products, Connect, Recognize, Lead and Listen, they attack the main drivers of employee motivation: being recognized and appreciated at work, feeling connected to your manager and having a strong sense of community. These products can be mixed and matched to accommodate your company needs or size. Learn more at http://www.motivosity.com
