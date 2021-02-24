Holland Jordan writes Magnificent Mocha Monty to teach kids to feel good about skin color
Magnificent Mocha Monty by Holland Jordan
by Fran Briggs
Magnificent Mocha Monty masters the complexities of complexion using an insightful and empowering perspective.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holland Jordan has released a children's book to help youth of all ages feel comfortable with the color of their skin, her publicist announced today. Magnificent Mocha Monty is available at the author’s website, Amazon and selective book stores.
In writing the book, the author leveraged a life encounter and positive affirmations to counter prejudices that stemmed from skin color.
“Monty” is the name of the main character. The children’s book was inspired by a conversation about skin color Holland Jordan had with her 3-year-old grandson. She used the recognition of something he discovered before he was a toddler, to teach distinction and empowerment designed to impact him throughout adulthood.
"When children are taught to love the skin they’re in and celebrate who they are they believe they can achieve anything," explained Jordan Holland. "Magnificent Mocha Monty builds self-esteem and promotes self-confidence in children of color; however, this book was not written for one demographic. It is important for all children to see and read about kids who are different from they are and to see them in a positive light."
The author stated she was determined to show the toddler just how much he was valued and empowered because of the mocha-colored skin he lives in.
Jordan, who is a social worker and former Army staff sergeant, says the book offers assurance for children and others who may be anxious about their skin tone, identity, and personal characteristics.
“There are many books about brown girls, but not very many about brown boys," says Holland Jordan. "Magnificent Mocha Monty celebrates skin color in a way children can understand.”
Colorful and captivating illustrations by Mosaku Ogooluwa brilliantly depict the story’s narrative and theme. Positive affirmations at the end of the book reinforce the powerful message throughout the book. It is essential reading for readers of all ages.
“Magnificent Mocha Monty is valuable beyond measure. It is essential reading for readers of all ages and belongs in just about every school across the globe,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Holland Jordan. “After reading the book children will appreciate, understand and celebrate their differences.”
Book Details
Title: Magnificent Mocha Monty
Paperback: 26 pages
Publisher: Mocha Monty, 2020
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1734851805
SBN-13: 978-1734851809
Product Dimensions: 8.5 x 0.07 x 8.5 inches
Shipping Weight: 2.89 ounces
ABOUT HOLLAND JORDAN
Holland Jordan is an Army veteran and licensed master social worker (LMSW) who taught pre-school for many years. She has also been employed as an HIV case manager, school social worker and is currently employed as a medical social worker for one of the largest healthcare systems in the United States. In addition, Holland graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, and holds degrees in early childhood development, behavioral science, sociology, and a master's in social work. She is a mother, grandmother, and mentor to many in her community. This is her first book, inspired by her oldest grandson, Monty, and his two siblings. Holland currently lives with her husband in California and has a daughter who lives in Georgia with her family. For readings, speaking engagements, and other appearances, visit https://www.mochamonty.com
