2021 Volunteer Hours reduced to 20

To certify as an Idaho Master Naturalist in 2021, participants will need to complete 20 hours of volunteer time. This number is a reduction from the typical 40 hours per year needed to certify. COVID-19 is still putting limits on volunteer opportunities in some regions and with some partnering agencies and organizations.

New 2021 joining members will need to complete and log 40 hours of education and 20 hours of volunteer service toward conservation efforts. Returning, re-certifying members will need to complete 8 hours of education and 20 hours of volunteer work.

An addition exception from the normal IMNP policy for 2021 includes the use of TV shows, movies, radio programs, online classes, and webinars as acceptable forms of continuing education for returning members. If you want to use media resources for education, be sure they are about local or regional nature-related themes. Questions about the policy changes for 2021? Contact sara.focht@idfg.idaho.gov