Job Announcement - Indigent Defense Contractor

The North Dakota Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents is currently looking for contractors in the ECJD. If you are interested please fill out the Application for Conflict Counsel Appointment (applicationConflictCounsel.pdf (nd.gov)) and email it to clcivc@nd.gov. If you have any questions regarding these contracts, please contact Executive Director Travis Finck or Deputy Director Todd Ewell at 701-845-8632.