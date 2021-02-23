February 2021 bar examination begins

The North Dakota Bar Exam began on Tuesday, Feb. 23, with 20 applicants taking the exam. Of the applicants sitting on Tuesday, 65 percent are graduates of the University of North Dakota School of Law. The exam ends Wednesday.
