WVDOH advises public of rolling roadblocks planned while AEP cuts trees

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways officials said there will be a series of rolling roadblocks along eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 64 on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, near mile marker 8 to allow AEP ground crews to clear trees from power lines. Roadblocks are expected to last from 9 a.m. to about 11 a.m.   Troopers from the West Virginia State Police will slow traffic during the work period. The clearing work is to remove trees brought down during recent ice storms. WVDOH said the rolling roadblocks are for the safety of motorists.​

