A privately held biotechnology company receives USD $190M financing from Global Private Equity Partners
A Biotechnology Company developing exclusive immunotherapies and vaccines, has received a USD $190 Million financing from Global Private Equity Partners.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A privately held biotechnology company receives USD $190M financing from Global Private Equity Partners
A privately held Biotechnology Company developing exclusive immunotherapies and vaccines based on its engineered microbial platform, has received a USD $190 Million financing from Global Private Equity Partners.
Global Private Equity Partners holds 33% of the Biotechnology Company shares.
“We are very pleased with this strong financial support and with the Worldwide networks of Global Private Equity Partners,” says CEO of the Biotechnology Company. “The funds will support the development efforts of our microbial immunotherapy for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, which we plan to advance to the clinic by 2022, as well as the expansion of our pipeline across multiple solid tumors. This financing positions our Company well to realize the potential of our microbial immunotherapy platform.”
“Global Private Equity Partners is delighted to provide this financing and to continue to invest in their team and platform,” says Project Lead of Global Private Equity Partners. “Biotechnology Company’s approach of developing microbial immunotherapy that stimulates innate immunity and modulates the tumor microenvironment is very exciting and has the potential to transform cancer treatment across the World.”
“Biotechnology Company’s bacterial strains have the potential to be potent activators of multiple innate immune pathways, harnessing intrinsic microbial properties combined with modulatory effects from cutting-edge engineering to initiate and drive a patient’s anti-tumor responses. This harbors the potential to perform both as a monotherapy or in combination with other immunotherapies.”
About Global Private Equity Partners.
Strength, Solutions and Growth
At Global Private Equity Partners, we apply our strengths as a Leading Global Investment and Advisory Firm to deliver solutions, unlock value and propel growth. Our capital fuels the development of businesses and communities. Our strategic advice helps companies and governments stabilize, grow, and thrive during these challenging times. We invest in emerging markets and entrepreneurs that will be the wellsprings of future opportunity. Over 700 employees focus on making our clients’ private markets investment programs a true success. That is all we do. And we do it with passion.
Our culture is expressed through five guiding principles:
Winning together – We operate seamlessly across geographies and functions as one wealth management group. We look for opportunities to help others accomplish goals in investment banking, asset management, etc. and actively contribute to the firm’s successes. We have a low tolerance for bureaucracy and politics; and invite open discussion.
Client focus – Our clients’ interests always come first. We are committed to flawless execution and going the extra mile for clients. We deliver on promises but never promise what we can’t deliver. We stress innovation, creativity, quality, and dedication and are always solutions-driven.
The best people – We strive to hire, develop, and retain the best professionals in the business. We recognize, foster, and reward merit, while encouraging training and development to maintain and enhance our professional expertise. We are committed to valuing and leveraging diversity in our people. Our commitment to diversity has been embedded through our wide support of employee networks. The networks work in partnership with the group to foster an inclusive environment and raise diversity awareness within Global Private Equity Partners. Senior managers across the group are committed to ensuring that diversity is integral to our business strategy through their membership of global and regional diversity committees and their support of strategic diversity action plans.
Trusted – We expect the highest ethical standards to be maintained and seek compliance with the law and regulations. We acknowledge mistakes and encourage constructive disagreement. In everything we do, we focus on the processes and controls to protect the Global Private Equity Partners brand.
Pioneering – Our pioneering spirit delivers superior solutions for our clients. There is widespread awareness and pride in our firsts, evidence that we are already delivering an inventive spirit. It strikes a chord with each of us individually, making us feel that we have lots of ideas to contribute. It also suggests an energetic, ideas-centric, creative organization – something each of us would feel proud to be part of.
http://globalprivateequitypartners.com/
info@globalprivateequitypartners.com
Toll Free Phone: 1-855-232-4100
PR Global Private Equity Partners
Global Private Equity Partners
+1 855-232-4100
info@globalprivateequitypartners.com
Visit us on social media:
Rob Goldstein
Global Private Equity Partners
+1 855-232-4100
email us here