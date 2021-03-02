Polaris Aero’s New VOCUS SMS Aviation Safety Software to Replace Vector SMS
Polaris Aero has just launched its next-gen aviation safety software, VOCUS SMS, which among many new features offers a new safety insights dashboard and which makes it more engaging and easier to track information dynamically and understand what’s happening at a glance
Polaris Aero, the Ariz.-based safety software company, released its new aviation safety management system application, VOCUS SMS, which will replace Vector SMS.
“The biggest change we made when overhauling Vector SMS is that we completely redefined the risk management process to better track, trend, and analyze data,” explained Chris Connor, Co-founder and CEO of Polaris Aero. Connor went on to explain that VOCUS SMS is far more robust than its predecessor. “We’ve improved its capability of helping flight departments document not only the ‘whats,’ but also help them understand the ‘whys,’ through root cause analysis and the implementation of more effective risk controls. By understanding causal factors and associated costs of safety-related events, senior managers can allocate scarce financial resources more effectively and empower world-class safety programs.”
The new features and benefits of Polaris Aero’s VOCUS SMS application include:
• User-friendly dashboard. Makes it easy to track information dynamically and understand what’s happening at a glance.
• Graphical user interface. Makes the app more engaging and easier to use.
• Cost tracking system. Enables safety managers to pinpoint the organizational expense related to safety issues, including time, lost revenue, equipment damage, or impact to the mission.
• Logical wizard-based workflows. Allow users to document and process issues via workflows specific to a proactive concern or reactive safety event.
• Expanded taxonomy. Helps users categorize, sort, and analyze data, making it easier to turn insights into action, as well as to share data in the future.
• Improved safety performance indicators. Help users to simplify the safety investigation process and transform safety data into actionable insights.
• Task management system. Enables users to assign tasks to individuals or groups.
“VOCUS SMS is the culmination of several years of research, development, and listening to our customers,” said Connor. “Our tech-savvy clients are passionate about safety and don’t want a system that simply digitizes forms-based safety processes.” Instead, Connor said, Polaris Aero clients are seeking an innovative solution to help them create simple user flows and capture data in meaningful ways. “These software improvements benefit not only the safety manager, but also organizational leadership within a flight department or aviation organization,” he added.
Trent Fox, Co-founder and COO of Polaris Aero, noted that one of the challenges safety managers face is the difficulty in defining the cost of safety. “The changes in VOCUS SMS show the associated costs to safety issues. For example, one missed flight for a charter operator could have a negative cost impact of $50,000.”
All Vector SMS users will automatically be transitioned to VOCUS SMS within the next few months, with no loss of previous data. Polaris Aero will offer train-the-trainer training and webinars for users.
To learn more about VOCUS SMS or to schedule a demonstration, call 1-480-999-3301 or visit polarisaero.com/solutions/vocus-sms.
About Polaris Aero
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Polaris Aero is an aviation software company specializing in risk analysis and safety management systems (SMS). Through the firm’s VOCUS Safety Intelligence platform, users have centralized access to all Polaris Aero applications, including FlightRisk and VOCUS SMS. By transforming data into actionable insights, Polaris Aero helps aviation professionals learn valuable lessons before an accident occurs. Thus, they can achieve and maintain the highest level of organizational safety, while improving operational effectiveness and meeting international requirements. For more information, or to request a software demonstration, visit polarisaero.com.
