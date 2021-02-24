JOE LISUZZO SEEN AS FAVORITE IN DISTRICT 30 CA STATE SENATE RACE
Many District 30 Residents Opting for New Leadership Rather than Keeping with the Status QuoLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA Long time business owner and political newcomer, Joe Lisuzzo, is widely seen as a top contender in the District 30 State Senate Seat race. With the election just around the corner on March 2nd, Lisuzzo is setting himself apart from the other candidates in this highly contentious race.
“Democrat or Republican, it makes no difference,” said Lisuzzo. “This is a humanitarian issue. That’s why I’m in this.”
Lisuzzo has been Endorsed by Schwartz Bakery, a large retailer, restaurant and Southern California landmark, as well as many other business owners who have been ravaged by the Pandemic. “Small business is the lifeblood of the economy”, says Lisuzzo and these owners see Lisuzzo as the only candidate who is speaking for them and their needs.
When asked why he wants to represent District 30 Joe said, “I would like to bring my business expertise to the state senate to act with a sense of urgency to solve the many problems that we have in Los Angeles.”
Joe Lisuzzo was the owner of the legendary “Al Gelato” a successful restaurant and ice cream company for 30+ years on Robertson Blvd. He resides in District 30 with his wife, founder of LYB Events, a fashion show and red-carpet celebrating diversity and inclusivity.
The time is now for fresh change and new leadership. Joe Lisuzzo Website
