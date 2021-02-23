Governor Gianforte Nominates Director of Commerce Department

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte today announced his nomination of Scott Osterman to lead the Montana Department of Commerce.

“Getting our economy going again, getting Montana open for business, and getting Montanans back to work and thriving in good-paying jobs require a strong leader at the Department of Commerce. With his extensive experience in business development and management, Scott will be an outstanding leader for the department,” Governor Gianforte said.

A north central Montana native, Osterman most recently served as senior director of business unit operations at Applied Materials in Kalispell.

Osterman has served as a senior executive in Fortune 500 companies and venture start-ups, including in the semiconductor, automobile, and high-tech hardware and software industries.

His broad experience in business includes strategic planning, rapid growth initiatives, operations, sales, market development, and turnaround execution.

“I’m honored to accept this opportunity to market, promote, and serve our great state and its people, and I look forward to responsibly and sustainably developing the tremendous potential of Montana. We are at a unique inflection point to grow the Montana economy in new ways, as well as to build on our traditional industries,” said Scott Osterman, nominee to lead the Montana Department of Commerce.

Stakeholders welcomed Gianforte’s appointment of Osterman:

TODD O’HAIR, President and CEO of the Montana Chamber of Commerce

“Scott Osterman is an outstanding choice to lead the Montana Department of Commerce. A true businessman from a leading-edge high-tech manufacturing company in Montana, Scott will bring focus and enthusiasm to the Montana Department of Commerce.”

JOE UNTERREINER, former CEO of Kalispell Chamber of Commerce

“With his background as a senior executive at Applied Materials in Kalispell and several other high-tech firms, Scott Osterman brings a wealth of experience in start-ups, advanced manufacturing, and business development to his position as the director for the Montana Department of Commerce. Scott is innovative and has a keen understanding for how to advance Montana’s business environment.”

