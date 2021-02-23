Bestselling author Sheena Yap Chan: “If you want things to happen, make the first move.”

New book reveals the joys and struggles of 18 Asian women entrepreneurs who traveled many different paths to create their best lives

USA, February 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheena Yap Chan is a Keynote Speaker, coach and author on building self-confidence. She is also the founder and host of the award-winning podcast called The Tao of Self Confidence where she interviews Asian women about their inner journey to self-confidence.After going from having low self-esteem to being the confident woman that she is today, Sheena uses her experience to help women overcome their self limiting beliefs to live a better life.Her podcast has gotten over one million downloads to date and has interviewed over 800 women on the topic of confidence. She has interviewed celebrities, 8 figure CEO and more. She has been featured in multiple notable publications, including MindValley, Thrive Global, The Manila Times and more. Sheena is also the TOP 100 Filipinos to follow on LinkedIn for inspiration and learning in 2020 by Marketing In Asia.Sheena will also be featured in 2 books in 2021 called Asian Women Who Boss Up (March 2021) and Women of Color Who Boss Up (May 2021).Connect with her on the following platforms:Follow me on Instagram - @sheena.yap.chan and @thetaoofselfconfidenceFollow me on Twitter - @sheenayapchan and @thetaoofscCheck out Sheena’s podcast at TheTaoofSelfConfidence.com or wherever you listen to podcasts.Follow Sheena and purchase Asian Women Who BossUpAbout Women with Vision InternationalWomen with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women who are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their businesses, fundraising, and balancing their work and their families.About Tam LucTam Luc is an international bestselling author and the founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their businesses. After 20 years as an entrepreneur, she is able to help women leverage their messages and create the lifestyle they want through her unique book messaging strategies. Join us at https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit Media ContactWomen with Vision InternationalTam Lucinfo@delucslife.com310 710 8954