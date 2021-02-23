Bestselling author Samantha Mui rewrote her story to follow her passion for food

New book reveals the joys and struggles of 18 Asian women entrepreneurs who travelled many different paths to create their best lives

USA, February 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food blogger and cookbook author Samantha Mui growing up was uncomfortable with her own Asian American identity. She was often overlooked by teachers and was seen as a troubled child by her peers, thus she also experienced being bullied. To escape from her reality, she would often daydream of hosting cooking shows. It wasn't until many years later when she landed her in culinary school, she realized she’d been a creative and hands-on learner - she learned way more in the kitchen than she had ever learned from a textbook. “I realized. I just didn’t find my place in a traditional school setting."’ Once I went to culinary school, I felt empowered and that gave me the courage to go back to community college to get a BA and then later get a master’s degree.”Samantha earned those college degrees as a way of “collecting skills,” she says. “I was a communications major, then I became an international studies major, I was in debate. I was all these different things because I thought, ‘One day, I’m going to tell stories and I’m going to do it through food. And I don’t know how I’m going to do it.’ Essentially, I’ve been working 10 years trying to learn all these different skill sets to either market myself, to talk about food, to be in the food space, and leverage that.” Now she posts her food blog at her Instagram @SammyEats and on her website. She has received glowing reviews for her beautiful and personal cookbook/memoir, Melting Pot: Stories from a Chinese American Daydreamer.She shares much more about her path—how she grew up “too fast,” why she believes women need to validate themselves rather than waiting to be validated by a partner, and how she learned to “go hard on the things you really care about”—in the inspiring new book Asian Women Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with highly successful Asian women reveals how they have overcome obstacles and stereotypes, pushed past self-imposed limits, and defied expectations imposed on them by others, often their parents. This book is a master class of entrepreneurial advice and personal development guidance for any woman in search of role models who show that, yes, you can live the life of your dreams.Follow her blog on her Instagram @SammyEats or find it at her website, SamTillyMui.wordpress.com. Melting Pot: Stories from a Chinese American Daydreamer is available online at Target, Barnes & Noble, or bookshop.org. In the San Francisco Bay Area, it is available at Omnivore Cookbooks, Eastwind Books in Berkeley, and Green Apple.Follow Samantha and purchase Asian Women Who BossUpAbout Women with Vision InternationalWomen with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women who are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their businesses, fundraising, and balancing their work and their families.About Tam LucTam Luc is an international bestselling author and the founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their businesses. After 20 years as an entrepreneur, she is able to help women leverage their messages and create the lifestyle they want through her unique book messaging strategies. Join us at https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit Media ContactWomen with Vision InternationalTam Lucinfo@delucslife.com310 710 8954