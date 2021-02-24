Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wi-Fi 6 Environments Welcome NEXCOM’s Newest Network Appliance

NEXCOM Network Appliance NSA3190A

NEXCOM's NSA3190A delivers the high throughput demanded by Wi-Fi 6 networks without sacrificing security features.

FREMONT, CA, USA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading network solutions provider NEXCOM has developed NSA3190A, a new network appliance that delivers the high throughput demanded by Wi-Fi 6 networks without sacrificing security features.

The highlights of NSA3190A include compact multi-gigabit copper ports (up to 2.5GbE per port), which are ideal for constrained spaces, and advanced
interrupt-handling features to reduce CPU overhead. Its compute performance allows NSA3190A to run security applications that protect other virtual network functions (VNFs) on the system. Network security is further strengthened by Intel® Security Essentials, a framework of hardware-based security capabilities designed for Intel® processors to establish roots of trust. NEXCOM has also developed an optional trusted platform module (TPM) for NSA3190A.

For applications with heavy encryption needs, NSA3190A supports Intel® QuickAssist Technology (Intel® QAT). Intel QAT provides hardware acceleration
for compute-intensive workloads, such as cryptography and data compression, by offloading those workloads, thus freeing the processor to focus on other
operations.

NSA3190A also leverages the open source Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK), a set of data plane libraries and network interface controller drivers for enabling rapid networking functions and accelerated packet processing. For further information on the platform’s DPDK performance test results, please have a look at the solution brief created by Intel® Corporation.

About NEXCOM:
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and networking technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS’s network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, Router, SD-WAN, Edge Computing and other network applications.

