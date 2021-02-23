DEAD SOUL REVIVAL DROP FIRST SINGLE “BLACK ROSES” ON MARCH 2 FEATURING FORMER MEMBERS OF FREAKHOUSE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dead Soul Revival is a hard rock/post grunge band formed by vocalist/guitarist Matt Clark and drummer Scott Freak (both formerly of Freakhouse) and bassist Kendall Clark. The band is currently in the studio preparing their debut album Ignite.
“For our first single we let the fans vote to pick their favorite,” says Kendall. “What they immediately react to is very important to us. It will be out March 2nd on all digital outlets and streaming services. You can pre-order on iTunes now.”
“One thing we really wanted to get across to people on this album is that you have the power to make your life what you want it be.” says Scott. “Don’t listen to the people who hold you down. You’re better off without them.”
Matt adds, “Just recently I finished up my parts for Ignite. Which is a really good thing because a couple of weeks ago I broke my back. I was at the ski resort Mountain High that’s just north of Los Angeles. The good news is there was no injury to my spinal cord so I’ll have fully recovered within a month or so. I am very grateful to those who have reached out with their concern and well wishes.”
“We’re really stoked to be working with mastering engineer Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Dream Theater, Halford) and artist Mike Cortada (Avatar, I Prevail, Fall Out Boy). They’ve helped us to fulfill our vision for this record,” says Kendall.
About The Band: Matt Clark (vocals and guitar), Kendall Clark (bass), and Scott Freak (drums).
www.deadsoulrevival.com
facebook.com/deadsoulrevival
instagram.com/deadsoulrevival
Michael Stover
