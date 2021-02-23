Bestselling author Lucy Liu wants Asian women to know: “Asking for help is brave.”

New book reveals the joys and struggles of 18 Asian women entrepreneurs who travelled many different paths to create their best lives

Entrepreneur Lucy Liu had no idea that life coaching could be a career. Similarly, when she asked her Asian friends what they knew about life coaching, they told her it was something that didn't apply to them. "It's not something that, as Asians, we are brought up with—to have support," Lucy explains. "We just don't see it. Because of that, we don't usually ask for help. But asking for help is so brave. That's why I'm so passionate about showing people the beauty of having a mentor and of having guidance to bring out the best version of you."Lucy brings one of her most important personal lessons to bear on her coaching practice. When she graduated from UCLA with a degree in economics, she started work as a financial planner in one of the most prestigious offices in Southern California—serving A-listers and wealthy athletes. She knew she'd be set for life financially. But she also knew she wasn't happy because the job was not aligned with her own values. "I was always in chasing mode. I was constantly looking at the road ahead of me, but I was actually never happy in the moment," she says. When the job began making her physically ill as well, she knew she had to do something. It took 10 years of personal development work, but finally, she says, "I transformed my life and I made the major decision to leave all that behind." Now she helps other women create their own life-changing transformations—in far less than 10 years. Most of her clients experience change even in 30 minutes with her!More about how Lucy launched her coaching business; how she explained to her parents that, yes, laughing, crying, and celebrating with clients on coaching calls is working; and how she still has to overcome negative self-talk is in the inspiring new book Asian Women Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women "boss up." This collection of interviews with highly successful Asian women reveals how they have overcome obstacles and stereotypes, pushed past self-imposed limits, and defied expectations imposed on them by others, often their parents. This book is a master class of entrepreneurial advice and personal development guidance for any woman in search of role models who show that, yes, you can live the life of your dreams.Learn more about Lucy Liu and The Lucy Liu Show podcast at LucyLiuCoaching.com or on Instagram @MsLucyLiuFollow Lucy and purchase Asian Women Who BossUpAbout Women with Vision InternationalWomen with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women who are making a difference and changing people's lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their businesses, fundraising, and balancing their work and their families.About Tam LucTam Luc is an international bestselling author and the founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their businesses. After 20 years as an entrepreneur, she is able to help women leverage their messages and create the lifestyle they want through her unique book messaging strategies.