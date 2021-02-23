Bestselling author Didi Wong: “Let the world hear and see you!”

New book reveals the joys and struggles of 18 Asian women entrepreneurs who traveled many different paths to create their best lives

Entrepreneur Didi Wong has received numerous accolades for her achievements. In part they have come because, as she says, "I definitely put myself out there." She advises other women to do the same. "If you have value to give, why hide it? Let the world hear and see you so that your gifts can actually be of service to people." Wong originally intended to be seen and heard on Broadway but came up against the hard reality that there were not many roles for Asian women at the time she was going out on auditions. Still, she loved New York, so when she moved with her successful actor husband to L.A., she was not happy.That drove her to do inner work, including a four-day intensive yoga retreat in Hong Kong. There, she says, she woke up in the middle of the night and had a calling. "If you've never had one, just really go inward and pray and be spiritual and it will come to you," she promises. "Because it's about connecting to your source—your head and your heart connecting." Her calling told her to give up acting and take up entrepreneurship. She launched the first of many companies, selling yoga wear. Of course, finding her calling did not mean automatically succeeding in that calling! From selling a single tank top she then succeeded and failed many times over before now channeling her experience into The Yes Academy, a collection of group coaching and one-on-one mentorship programs designed for both new and established entrepreneurs. Wong sums it up this way: "We help other people not waste time. I like to say we teach how to earn double the money in half the time. It's very exciting."Wong has much more to share—including how she helped her parents accept that she was not going to fulfill their traditional expectations, even after her father told her, "You will never make it in America"—in the inspiring new book Asian Women Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women "boss up." This collection of interviews with highly successful Asian women reveals how they have overcome obstacles and stereotypes, pushed past self-imposed limits, and defied expectations imposed on them by others, often their parents. This book is a master class of entrepreneurial advice and personal development guidance for any woman in search of role models who show that, yes, you can live the life of your dreams.