Bestselling author Clare Wimmer’s guiding principle: “Be honest with yourself.”

New book reveals the joys and struggles of 18 Asian women entrepreneurs who traveled many different paths to create their best lives

USA, February 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Munich-based business coach Clare Wimmer, creating a lifestyle that brings satisfaction and happiness involves answering the question "What do I want to do?" with complete honesty. As an Ivy League graduate who excelled in her banking job, Clare was fulfilling her parents' highest aspirations for her. But they weren't her aspirations."Lo and behold, you're 10 years into a career, the money is really nice, and the lifestyle is really nice," she remembers. "Stepping away from that was hard. But the problem was, when I hit 30, I really had no idea what I wanted. I knew I could make money but that wasn't my goal in life. So what was my goal in life?" To figure it out, Clare began a process of reflecting on the parts of her finance job that she did enjoy—sales, helping people, training people—and how they could dovetail with what she saw as her greatest natural skill—communication.It added up to business coaching. "I've been helping entrepreneurs with pitching—especially startups that need to come up with financials to go out for funding." She also coaches jobseekers on creating effective resumes and digital footprints, and executives on successfully stepping into their roles. "At the end of the day, you work with me to grow in some way," she explains. "I'm not sure how we're going to grow together, but my goal now is just to help my clients as much as possible."Sometimes she uses her own experience to guide her clients, especially those who are making choices based on what they, or others, believe they "should" do. This could be the pre-med student who believes she "should" be a doctor but is miserable, or the career executive who has been told she "should" have a family but prefers to create a life based around herself and her career. "At a certain point thinking you 'should' do something becomes a burden. I just think you need to be honest with yourself."Read more about how Clare Wimmer went from a jet-setting finance career in San Francisco to creating a work and family lifestyle that meets her personal definition of success in the inspiring new book Asian Women Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women "boss up." This collection of interviews with highly successful Asian women reveals how they have overcome obstacles and stereotypes, pushed past self-imposed limits, and defied expectations imposed on them by others, often their parents. This book is a master class of entrepreneurial advice and personal development guidance for any woman in search of role models who show that, yes, you can live the life of your dreams.About Women with Vision InternationalWomen with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women who are making a difference and changing people's lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their businesses, fundraising, and balancing their work and their families.About Tam LucTam Luc is an international bestselling author and the founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their businesses. After 20 years as an entrepreneur, she is able to help women leverage their messages and create the lifestyle they want through her unique book messaging strategies.