Latest Project Management Professional PMBOK® 6th Edition Exam Updates Include Critical Knowledge For Project Managers

The PMP exam for Project Managers via the 6th Edition of PMBOK has been updated, as of January 2021, with new significance placed on Agile & life cycles.

DUNEDIN, FL, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project and Risk Management professionals who are pursuing their Project Management Professional (PMP®) certification are starting at a very opportune time. The PMBOK® 6th Edition examination was updated January 2nd, 2021 and now includes key factors that Project Managers will rely on for daily functions.

“Project Management Specialists and similar business operations positions will continue to see job growth, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics,” says Carrie Cameron, CEO of ITU Online. “Project Managers make anywhere from $57K to $158K annually, so the training leads to a very rewarding career.”

ITU Online Training's Project Management Professional (PMP) 6th Edition PMBOK® course fulfills one of the basic requirements from the Project Management Institute (PMI) just to be able to sit for the exam. The new 21 hour+ course is instructed by Pete Matassa, President of Techknowledgy. Matassa holds an M.B.A., over two decades of relevant experience, holds various CompTIA certifications, the PMP®, the PMI-ACP® (Agile Certified Practitioner), and the Agile Hybrid Project Pro Micro-Credential.

“This is the gold standard for Project Managers,” Matassa states in an interview between course filming. “I'm not being facetious when I say a PMP is to Project Management like a CPA is to Accounting, or like a PE is to Engineering.”

With Agile, hybrid methodologies, iterative project life cycles, and the predictive life cycle becoming more important than ever to Project Managers, it is highly recommended that this new edition of PMBOK® be taken by anyone who requires a PMP certification for their job title. As always, the PMP certification is accredited towards the internationally recognized ISO 17024 standard.

PMP certifications are valid for three years, and Matassa shared with ITU Online Training that these updates are quite substantial. “I've been doing PMP prep for over 15 years, starting with Edition 3, but this 6th Edition update has required a complete content overhaul with my teaching materials due to the changes.”

About ITU Online Training:

Since 2012, 650K+ students, 200+ companies, and 50+ public entities/schools rely on ITU Online Training for crucial IT knowledge. Their on-demand curriculum is built, filmed, and supported in-house via their corporate headquarters outside of Tampa, FL.

ITU Online Training delivers a standard for quality with their award-winning training courses. Some of these accolades include Best in Biz Awards: Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year, Creative Department of the Year, and Most Innovative Company of the Year. They are also nominated for two Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in 2021.

ITU Online Training welcomes new students to call (855) 488-5327 or visit them online at https://ituonline.com/ultimate-project-management-training-bundle/?utm_source=EINpresswire

