“I’m a resource for any problem you’ve ever had,” says bestselling author Cathy Trinh

New book reveals the joys and struggles of 18 Asian women entrepreneurs who travelled many different paths to create their best lives

USA, February 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the outside, Cathy Trinh seemed to have it all—she was a successful young woman with a husband, child, big house, nice cars. But in fact, she was constantly trying to manage her life around her husband’s bipolar disorder and addictions, witnessing him being involuntarily committed to hospitals over and over again, serving jail terms. “I stayed in this relationship, thinking that it would get better. I hid so many secrets,” Cathy says now. “Well, as I learned my recovery journey, you become as sick as your secrets. I started getting very spiritually sick. I started getting physically sick and emotionally sick.” Another concept she learned in her self-reflection was “self-abandonment.” She became a codependent, ignoring her own needs in order to try to save her husband. “If he’s OK,” she thought, I’m going to be OK.”Fortunately, trying to untangle her husband’s story, how he had become the man he was, prompted Cathy to probe her own past. “I started unpacking my own story, and I realized there was so much more than I thought. I became really obsessed with my story.” That story began when she was barely two years old, being smuggled with her teenage parents out of Vietnam by way of a small boat along with 41 other people who, “By God’s grace,” were pulled from a stormy sea where they surely would have perished. “We went to sea-based on faith alone,” she says. After a year in a refugee camp in Indonesia, the family resettled with Cathy’s grandmother in Orange County, California.Life threw the next obstacle in high school when a sports injury put her in a cast for three months. She gained weight and a doctor prescribed the now-banned drug Fen-phen. Cathy didn’t know it, but her dependence on that drug as a teenager set her up for a pattern of drug addiction, including being addicted to meth as a college student. In her early 20s, still using, she was nevertheless successful as a recruiter because of her natural ability to talk to strangers and make people feel comfortable.Finally, after getting clean, she turned that skill into a coaching business in which she serves as a mentor to other struggling women. “I have a lot of solutions. I feel like I am a resource center for any problem that you’ve ever had,” she laughs. “One of the biggest things I learned is that when you take chemical dependency away from your life, what you’re left with is emotional dependency. We’re left with feelings and a lot of people don’t know what to do with those feelings. Often, they turn to some kind of toxic behavior.” To help women support each other, she started a Facebook group, Soul Care Society, that quickly grew to nearly 2,000 members. “It’s a place where we can all be role models for each other, especially during this time of the Covid-19 pandemic. We model cross-cultural engagement, self-growth, character building, and leadership and development.” If that’s not enough, Cathy Trinh is also a cancer survivor who went through her illness as a single mom.She shares that part of her story, and more, in the inspiring new book Asian Women Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with highly successful Asian women reveals how they have overcome obstacles and stereotypes, pushed past self-imposed limits, and defied expectations imposed on them by others, often their parents. This book is a master class of entrepreneurial advice and personal development guidance for any woman in search of role models who show that, yes, you can live the life of your dreams.Cathy is on Instagram @CathyTrinh__ and she invites women to check out the Soul Care Society on Facebook. Her book, The Journey: Mastering the Art of Slowing Down into a Beautiful Existence, is available at bookshop.org or at her website, CathyTrinh.comFollow Cathy and purchase Asian Women Who BossUpAbout Women with Vision InternationalWomen with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women who are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their businesses, fundraising, and balancing their work and their families.About Tam LucTam Luc is an international bestselling author and the founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their businesses. After 20 years as an entrepreneur, she is able to help women leverage their messages and create the lifestyle they want through her unique book messaging strategies. Join us at https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit Media ContactWomen with Vision InternationalTam Lucinfo@delucslife.com310 710 8954