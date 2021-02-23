Bestselling author Anita Chan knows the beauty industry is about more than vanity

New book reveals the joys and struggles of 18 Asian women entrepreneurs who traveled many different paths to create their best lives

USA, February 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur Anita Chan has known she would work in the beauty industry since her summer job at Bare Escentuals when she was only 14 years old. And if she had any doubts, a subsequent job at Sephora quelled them. That’s where she saw the shift in how the industry presents makeup to its customers. The goal became less about “covering up” one’s perceived flaws and more about enhancing one’s attributes. As a teenager with acne, this message appealed to her. Then one day a young girl came in with the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Her wish was simply to get her makeup done. “I will never forget this,” Anita says. “This girl really became my purpose and my drive for going into the industry, because every girl—and every guy, now—we all have beauty in us and sometimes we just don’t know how to let it shine.”Now the owner of the successful Anita B Spa in San Francisco, she has clients that have been with her for years, even decades. “I feel like the beauty industry is often misunderstood as just vanity,” she says. “Going to the spa, getting facials, putting on makeup correctly, it goes beyond beauty. It is much more internal. In my industry now, we have so much talk about wellness and self-care, and that includes mental health. We’re going to see more and more of that with the current climate, the way that things are right now. Beauty goes beyond just vanity.”Anita’s mom did not see the beauty industry the same way at first. “Being raised by a tiger mom, an immigrant, and an entrepreneur herself, being in the beauty industry was not OK,” she says. “It was not a career. It wasn’t even a job!” To please her mom, Anita pursued a traditional undergraduate degree at San Francisco State University. But to keep on her path, she created her own major. She combined psychology, marketing, and speech communications into a major she called Fundamentals of Self-Image. Having to demonstrate the validity of her major to the university and succeeding in that endeavor boosted the normally shy Anita’s confidence and became one of the accomplishments that helped move her forward toward her eventual entrepreneurship.Read more of her journey, including her stint as a flight attendant, in the inspiring new book Asian Women Who Boss Up, by Tam Luc, the author, educator, and podcaster dedicated to helping women “boss up.” This collection of interviews with highly successful Asian women reveals how they have overcome obstacles and stereotypes, pushed past self-imposed limits, and defied expectations imposed on them by others, often their parents. This book is a master class of entrepreneurial advice and personal development guidance for any woman in search of role models who show that, yes, you can live the life of your dreams.Follow the spa on Instagram @AnitaBSpa, where Anita shares skincare techniques and secrets. Her personal Instagram is @AnitaBBeauty, where she shares business advice, and the website is AnitaBspa.com.Follow Anita and purchase Asian Women Who BossUpAbout Women with Vision InternationalWomen with Vision International aims to inspire, uplift, and empower women everywhere to never give up their dream of living their life on purpose. We gather dynamic, entrepreneurial women who are making a difference and changing people’s lives to spark conversation around the topics that impact us all such as building their businesses, fundraising, and balancing their work and their families.About Tam LucTam Luc is an international bestselling author and the founder of Women with Vision International who shares the triumphs, stress, and struggles of balancing her life to help women grow their businesses. After 20 years as an entrepreneur, she is able to help women leverage their messages and create the lifestyle they want through her unique book messaging strategies. Join us at https://womenbossupsummit.com/virtualsummit Media ContactWomen with Vision InternationalTam Lucinfo@delucslife.com310 710 8954