COMPUTER MEASUREMENT GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2021 VIRTUAL CONFERENCE SERIES STARTING FEBRUARY 25
The non-profit association will present 8 virtual conferences in 2021 designed to educate and inform modern enterprise IT professionals.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer Measurement Group, an international association for technology practitioners, today announced its 2021 Virtual Conference Event Series which kicks off on February 25th. Continuing on the well-received conference series of last year, these 8 conferences will explore topics relevant to modern enterprise IT and technologists driving digital transformations.
The 2021 Event Series includes 8 conferences in 4 topic areas:
• February 25 – Performance Engineering and DevOps
• March 30 – Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure
• May 4 - Mainframe Modernized
• June 22 - Monitoring and Observability
• August 26 - Mainframe Modernized
• September 23 – Performance Engineering and DevOps
• October 28 - Monitoring and Observability
• November 16 – Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure
The first conference of the series will focus on performance engineering and DevOps and will feature 4 keynote sessions on topics like OpenTelemetry, anomaly monitoring, DevOps process automation, and performance optimization. Registration is free for CMG’s conference series.
“Our virtual conference program, which was launched in 2018, has evolved and grown since the first event, CloudXchange.” said Amanda Hendley, managing director of CMG. “We are very excited to work with our sponsors, and utilize a new technology platform, Socio, for our 2021 events.”
CMG’s virtual conference series is free to registrants and showcases speakers from all industries and levels of expertise.
About Computer Measurement Group, Inc. (CMG)
Since 1974, CMG has been a resource for technology professionals tasked with driving digital transformations. CMG's mission is to provide a forum for sharing, learning, and networking among professionals that are charged with IT planning and support for their organizations. Computer Measurement Group provides networking and educational programs including webinars, conferences, and meetups. Members are also able to access - and contribute to - a robust repository of papers, presentations, conference proceedings, and videos. For more information, visit CMG.ORG.
Amanda S Hendley
Computer Measurement Group, Inc.
+1 856-401-1700
amanda@cmg.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn