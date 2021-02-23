Promising Outlook for Lovell's Pharmaceutical Division in 2021
Lovell Government Services, Inc. continues to develop its contract and awards portfolio as a wholesale distributor in the Federal Pharmaceutical Market.PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell Government Services, Inc. continues to develop its contract and awards portfolio as a wholesale distributor in the Federal Pharmaceutical Market. In 2019, the SDVOSB (Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business) obtained their Rx Wholesale Permit and DEA License for Class II-V controlled substances. Since then, they have continued to form strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmaceutical services companies to offer competitively priced generic drugs to the federal market, and ultimately to the veterans who rely upon these life-saving medications.
“We are laser focused on ensuring Veterans who rely on the VA for their prescriptions always have the highest quality U.S.-made drug at the lowest possible price. We know the work it takes to develop the public and private partnerships to make that focus on Veteran’s Health a consistent reality.” -Chris Lovell, CEO
Lovell takes pride in its partnerships, helping companies navigate federal contract opportunities, and providing federal customers with contracted products, services, and programs to meet their mission requirements. Lovell realizes that each partnership is unique and can offer a solution that best meets its customer's needs. Lovell’s services include everything from a turn-key option to consulting, sales, wholesale distribution, contract management, strategic pricing, and much more. Their portfolio of products and services span the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, Defense Logistics Agency's (DLA) Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA), and, more recently, the DLA’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT)—a preferred online ordering system for government customers.
Lovell's pharmaceutical sales are not limited to U.S. markets; they are also offered on the open market and even sold internationally. Lovell is developing NATO and Major Non-Nato Partner opportunities for 2021.
More Information About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), based out of Pensacola, FL, and owned and operated by Chris Lovell, U.S. Marine Corps Major (ret.). Since Lovell's founding in 2013, its has grown exponentially over the years and was recently recognized as Inc. 5000's third fastest-growing private company in the U.S for 2020.
Lovell's primary mission is to provide exclusive medical, surgical, and pharmaceutical resources to the U.S. Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs Medical Organizations. They work with medical product developers to certify and market the latest life-saving technologies to the Federal Government. Lovell is committed to providing the best supplies at the best price for a streamlined acquisition experience to the VA, DoD, IHS, and other government entities. Lovell helps new, and established Pharmaceutical companies grow their federal revenue and win government contracts.
