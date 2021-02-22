Service Project Funding Opportunity

In partnership with the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, Volunteer Maine is excited to offer service support grants to groups working with middle and high school students to learn about and tackle issues around hunger and food insecurity in their communities.

The Service Instigator Grant ($750 – $1,000) will be used to assist youth in exploring the root causes of hunger and food insecurity, and design and conduct a service project related to what they discover.

Applications are due by March 5th, and projects are to be completed by May 2nd. To learn more, CLICK HERE.

Check VolunteerMaine.gov for future updates.