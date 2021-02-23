Thoughts on Managing Post-Pandemic Investment Risk in New Advice Chaser Webinar
With the unpredictability after COVID, how can investors mitigate risk? Join the webinar “Constancy Amid Change: Managing Investment Risk in 2021 and Beyond.”
We're excited to hear what experts foresee for the rest of 2021. Mr. Thomas will cover how to analyze current trends and past data to make wise decisions in asset allocation and risk management.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more people are vaccinated and the economy begins to open up again after the COVID-19 pandemic, experts speculate that some industries will bounce back quickly, while others will take much longer to recover. With so much unpredictability, how can investors mitigate risk? Join the webinar “Constancy Amid Change: Managing Investment Risk in 2021 and Beyond.” The event will premier at 12:00 noon Mountain Time. You can register for the webinar here.
— Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser, a service that introduces clients to experienced financial advisors, will host the webinar. The main speaker will be Rob Thomas, CFA, CFP, CFS. Rob is the Managing Director at Mariner Wealth Advisors. Forbes named Rob one of the best-in-state wealth advisors in Pennsylvania for 2021. With more than 20 years of experience in wealth management and financial planning, Rob will offer tips for managing investment risk based on what experts foresee as we emerge from a global pandemic. Here’s what you can look forward to:
>>Trends in residential investment, GDP, and consumer spending over the last several years, which may offer clues for the upcoming year
>>How vaccination rates across the world could affect the value of the US dollar
>>How Treasury rates may change and how those changes will affect your investments
>>Expected predictions for inflation, unemployment rates, and corporate profits
>>The differences between economic growth and economic momentum
“The economy and markets have had quite the year. We're excited to hear from Rob Thomas on what experts foresee for the rest of 2021. Mr. Thomas's presentation will cover how to analyze current trends and past data to make wise and prudent decisions in asset allocation and risk management,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser.
About Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.
Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here.
