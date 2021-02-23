Burlington House Buyers Launches Safe Alternative to Conventional Home Buying
Burlington House Buyers is now available in the Burlington, Vermont areaBURLINGTON, VT., USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burlington House Buyers today announced the launching of a new home buying service that provides a safe alternative to listing a home in Burlington, Vermont and the surrounding area. Dan Beaulieu started Burlington House Buyers to help homeowners in Burlington and the surrounding area sell their homes without the hassle of listing it on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). Once a ship captain, Beaulieu has taken his experience in leadership to land as a real estate investor, renovation specialist, licensed agent, lender, and property manager.
“I wanted to provide an alternative way to sell your house without the long, drawn-out process, expensive repairs, or multiple showings,” Beaulieu said.
Burlington House Buyers takes the stress out of selling a home. With Burlington House Buyers, homeowners now have the option to sell a home on an “as-is” basis, on the homeowners’ terms. They get a fair cash offer from a trusted local home buyer. The company works with home sellers to make the selling process safe and simple—handling the transaction from start to finish. They will even pay moving expenses.
Sellers are often discouraged from selling to national house buyers because those offers rarely work out in the seller’s favor. Offers are often inflated and then lowered after inspection. Burlington Home Buyers solves this problem. Selling one’s house with Burlington Home Buyers is possible in any situation. The company can help with the probate on inherited houses, houses that need extensive repairs or are facing foreclosure. They will even clean up hoarder houses.
“We want you to feel like you’re working with a friend when you work with us, so moving on to your next adventure in life is as painless and stress-free as possible,” Beaulieu added. “With the experience of over 300 real estate transactions, we have quickly become Burlington’s number one ‘We Buy Houses’ company. We can’t wait for the opportunity to work with you!”
Burlington House Buyers stands out from unscrupulous home buyers with their 100% transparent process. The company will research what the home will sell for in perfect condition after repairs or remodels, subtract transaction and holding costs, costs of repairs, account for risk and time, they will then make the highest possible offer based on their buying formula. There is no lowering of offers with Burlington House Buyers.
With Burlington House Buyers, there is also no waiting for offers or multiple house showings. Burlington House Buyers will buy the home. Because the company pays cash, the schedule for selling is exactly on the homeowner’s schedule. There are no inspections, no middleman, and no buyers walking through. If a listing is the right solution for selling a home, Burlington Home Buyers can assist with that process as well.
Visit https://www.burlingtonhousebuyers.com/ to learn more about Burlington House Buyers and how the process works.
