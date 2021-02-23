Philip G. Palumbo Named Among the Top Business Leaders of Nassau County 2020
This Honor Reflects Palumbo’s Dedication to Client Service and His Successful Launch of Palumbo Wealth ManagementGREAT NECK, NEW YORK, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philip Palumbo, CFP®, Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Palumbo Wealth Management, has been selected as one of Blank Slate Media’s Top Business Leaders of Nassau County 2020. This honor recognizes Mr. Palumbo’s dedication to helping his clients weather the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also acknowledges Mr. Palumbo’s resilience and determination in launching and growing his firm, Palumbo Wealth Management, during the pandemic.
Blank Slate Media selected 25 top local business leaders and executives who exemplify the skills needed for success in these perplexing times. This elite list recognizes the agility, creativity and strategic thinking necessary to thrive in today’s rapidly changing business climate. In addition to Mr. Palumbo, this year’s honorees included Michael Dowley, CEO of Northwell Health; Edward Blumenfeld, President and Founder of Blumenfeld Development Group; and Stuart Rabinowitz, President of Hofstra University. Honorees hail from a range of industries and businesses, but all demonstrate the verve and energy needed to address today’s challenges.
Top Business Leaders of Nassau County 2020 honorees were recognized in a virtual awards event on February 18. The complete list of award winners and their profiles is available at: https://issuu.com/theislandnow1/docs/top_biz_leaders_of_nassau_county_2021_02_12
Mr. Palumbo founded Palumbo Wealth Management, a full-service boutique wealth management firm, in January, 2020 to assist families and individuals in preparing for their retirement. The pandemic immediately presented unprecedented challenges to his clients and their plans for retirement. Building on more than 20 years of experience at major financial institutions, Mr. Palumbo applies his knowledge and insight in financial planning, investment management and wealth preservation to help his clients navigate the pandemic’s financial challenges and achieve their retirement goals.
For more information on Palumbo Wealth Management and its services, please contact the firm at 516-629-7536 or info@palumbowm.com.
