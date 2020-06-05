Equilibrium Wealth Advisors, LLC Launches as An Independent Registered Investment Advisor
Dedicated to Simplifying the Complex Financial and Wealth Management Needs of Physicians, Business Owners, Corporate Leaders and RetireesPITTSBURGH, PA, USA, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equilibrium Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EWA, LLC”) has transitioned its wealth management and financial planning practice to an independent Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the newly formed firm was co-founded by Matthew Blocki, CFP®, RICP®, ChFC® and Jake McCracken, CFP®, both of whom are highly-respected and well-established wealth management and investment advisors in western Pennsylvania. Equilibrium Wealth Advisors was formerly affiliated with Northwestern Mutual.
Over the past decade, the EWA team has developed a specialty in advising physicians with the unique financial planning and wealth management challenges that arise throughout their careers, from their residencies to establishing successful practices and retirement. The EWA team also applies its comprehensive approach to the challenges faced by business owners, corporate leaders and retirees.
“Our firm is distinctive, so after extensive due diligence and careful consideration, we decided to become an independent firm to better serve our clients’ needs and interests,” says co-founder and CEO Matt Blocki. “As an RIA, we now have greater control over the services we offer and we can provide a broad range of research, products and solutions to our clients and support their goals.”
Co-founder Jake McCracken concurs. “We strive to help our clients keep their lives in balance. Our firm brings an integrated, stress-free approach to help them focus on both their current lives and their future goals. Our highest priority is to provide our clients with the best value in the context of transparency.”
The EWA team consists of seven professionals, five of whom are CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS™. Each team member brings a depth of experience and acumen to their client interactions. EWA team members include:
• Matthew Blocki, CFP®, RICP®, ChFC®, Co-Founder and CEO, Wealth Advisor
• Jake McCracken, CFP®, Co-Founder and Wealth Advisor
• Nick Stonesifer, CFP®, ChFC®, Portfolio Manager
• Trevor York, CFP®, RICP®, Wealth Advisor and Chief Compliance Officer
• Grace Holt, CFP®, Chief Operating Officer
• Nancijo Pruce, RICP®, Client Relationship Manager
• Christopher Pavcic, Client Relationship Manager
EWA has moved to new offices at 381 Mansfield Road, Suite #200A, Pittsburgh, PA 15220. More information about the range of services offered by EWA can be found at EWA-LLC.com or by calling 412-288-2363.
