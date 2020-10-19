Constitution Capital, LLC Launches As An Independent Investment Firm
Dedicated to Helping Clients Achieve Investment SuccessSHELTON, CONNECTCUT, USA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Constitution Capital, LLC announces its formation as an independent investment advisory firm with a new office in Shelton, Connecticut. The new firm is dedicated to serving the financial needs of individuals, families (some extending through several generations), charities and institutions. The firm is committed to offering distinct investment solutions to help clients achieve investment success and to providing exceptional client service.
“Our goal is to make sure our clients are satisfied and on track to meet their investment objectives,” says Anthony Bavedas, CFP®, President and Senior Portfolio Manager and a co-founder of Constitution Capital. “We strive to understand our clients’ current situation, to educate them on our investment philosophy and approach, and to help them attain their investment goals.”
Senior Vice President and Managing Director Gregory J. Bavedas, CES, a co-founder of the firm, agrees. “We always put our clients first and foremost. We manage our accounts in-house and we believe our investment philosophy offers value through the clarity it brings to our clients.”
Constitution Capital consists of four professionals with combined experience of more than 100 years:
• Anthony J. Bavedas, CFP® is President and Senior Portfolio Manager as well as the team’s senior member. He has been in the investment business for 53 years and servicing clients for more than 50 years. By retaining many generations of clients throughout his career and through referrals, Tony now has clients in 20 states. Tony is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and he holds the Series 7, 63 and 65 along with 4, 24, 27 and 53 certifications. He has 47 years of experience selling covered call options for his clients to enhance the income they derive from their equity portfolios.
• Gregory J. Bavedas, CES is Senior Vice President and Managing Director. He holds Series 7, 63 and 66 certifications and is licensed in insurance. Greg also holds a Certified Estate and Trust Planning Specialist (CES) designation from the Institute of Business and Finance. Greg has elev-en years combined experience in the investment industry and with his ten years of experience as a certified teacher in the State of Connecticut, he focuses on investor education and planning.
• Robert L. Lewis is Senior Vice President. Along with conducting research and providing guidance, Rob supports the daily operations of the team. He holds Series 7, 63 and 66 certifications. Rob has 25 years of experience as a Bank Trust and Estate Officer, primarily with Chase Bank, and more than 20 years of experience in the securities industry.
• Elizabeth “Betsy” D’Acunto is a skilled and dedicated Senior Client Associate. With more than 25 years of experience in the investment industry, Betsy is the administrative keystone of the firm. She coordinates, plans and supports daily operational and administrative functions for the team. Betsy maintains workflow processes that reduce redundancy, improve accuracy and increase efficiency while achieving organizational objectives.
Constitution Capital has chosen Fidelity Investments as custodian of its clients‘ assets. Fidelity is one of the oldest, largest, most respected and financially sound financial companies in the United States. Established in 1946, it oversees $2.1 trillion in assets under administration (AUA) and its Clearing & Custody Solutions® works with nearly 10,000 advisory firms across the country. Fidelity's innovative technology platforms and diversified investment solutions are highly regarded by both investment professionals and the 7.1 million individual investors it serves.
Constitution Capital has moved to new offices at 2 Trap Falls Road, Suite 504, Shelton, CT 06484. More information about the firm and its range of services can be found at Constitutioncapitalllc.com or by calling 866-655-2060.
