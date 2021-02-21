Wanted Suspect Sought in Carjacking Offenses in the Second District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred in the Second District.

On Monday, February 1, 2021, at approximately 4:25 pm in the 3400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim, who was inside their vehicle. The suspect demanded the victim exit the car. The victim complied, however the suspect was unsuccessful in taking the vehicle. The suspect then approached a second victim inside their vehicle. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN: 21-014-238, Armed Carjacking

On Monday, February 1, 2021, at approximately 5:00 pm in the 1500 Block of 17th Street Northwest, the suspect approached the victim, who was inside their vehicle. The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and brandished a handgun demanding the victim exit the car. The victim exited the vehicle and the suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-014-258, Armed Carjacking.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 19 year-old Will Trevor Harrod, of Northwest, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with the above cases.

He can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of his whereabouts should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.