Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Carjacking Offense: 600 Block of Darrington Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in a Carjacking offense that occurred on Friday, February 19, 2021, in the 600 block of Darrington Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:37 pm, the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspect pulled the victim from vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle with a tan sports utility vehicle following behind it.

A vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.