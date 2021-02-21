Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrests Made in Carjacking and Robbery Offenses in the First District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District and the Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in reference to Carjacking and Robbery offenses that occurred on Saturday, February 20, 2021 in the First District.

Robbery Fear: At approximately 7:10 pm, two suspects approached the victims in the 300 block of M Street SW. The suspects demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21022685

Armed Carjacking (Attempt): At approximately 7:33 pm, the suspects were passengers in the victim’s Lyft vehicle in the 1100 block of 3rd Street SW. One suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim refused to comply and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21022655

On Saturday, February 20, 2021, two 14 year-old juvenile males, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Carjacking and Robbery. Additionally, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Carjacking.

