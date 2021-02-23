Missouri Community Service Commission launches new website to promote volunteerism statewide

Today, the Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC) launched its new website. In addition to a fresh design, the website features information on community service opportunities, volunteer spotlights, and background information about MCSC’s programs. The website is available now at ShowMeService.org.

“Our new website is an important part of fostering community service and volunteerism in Missouri,” said Scott McFarland, Executive Director of Missouri Community Service Commission. “We want to make it easy for every Missourian to find a way to help others, and this website is just the beginning.”

As MCSC’s newest tool supporting community service, ShowMeService.org allows users to search for hundreds of in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities. Organizations can also add needs to an ongoing list of service projects. The website will also feature volunteer stories each week through a new Volunteer of the Week program. Volunteers can be nominated on the site, and if recognized, their stories are shared statewide. Each year, more than 1.5 million Missourians volunteer in their communities. MCSC will use their website to highlight this work and encourage more citizens to serve others.

MCSC designed their new website to inform the public of their mission while making volunteering accessible for Missourians seeking to serve their communities. MCSC, as part of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, also oversees the state’s AmeriCorps funding and programs. For more, including service opportunities near you, visit ShowMeService.org.