Web Insights Receive ISO 27001 Certification
This certification provides our customers with the certainty they need that Web Insights has an effective management system ensuring the security of their data”UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web Insights, the intelligent website visitor automation organization is now an ISO 27001 certified provider. ISO 27001 is the international standard focussed on information security, helping organizations to protect their information through the adoption of an Information Security Management System (ISMS).
— Mark Hewson, Chief Technology Officer, Web Insights
Mark Hewson, Chief Technology Officer at Web Insights, said: “Becoming ISO 27001 compliant was something so important to me and the business. Our main priority is to ensure our customers and their data is safe, so we deem security as being critical at Web Insights”.
He added: “This certification provides our customers with the certainty they need that Web Insights has an effective management system ensuring the security of their data. The information security management system that we’ve implemented ensures the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems both now and in the future”.
With the move to home working making organizations more vulnerable to security threats than ever before, keeping sensitive data secure is critical. Web Insights has its own in-house data verification and compliance teams who work to ensure that best practices for data security are maintained. With the addition of the new ISO 27001 accreditation, Web Insights is able to provide customers with the assurance they will benefit from industry-leading information security when using their product.
About Web Insights
Web Insights is a highly advanced website visitor automation solution that empowers technology and SaaS marketers to harness the power and potential of their website data. Using intelligent automation algorithms, the solution seamlessly routes website visitor intel across the business. It integrates with any CRM system or marketing technology stack for nurture, while simultaneously identifying whether the visitor is a lead, existing customer, or lapsed customer.
The powerful solution enables B2B marketers to shorten sales cycles, create outstanding customer journeys, manage data, set up stakeholder alerts, and capitalize on every lead, opportunity, and prospect – in real-time.
Press Office
Web Insights
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn