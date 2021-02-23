Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,146 in the last 365 days.

Increased Demand For Audio And Video Services Drives The Speaker Drivers Industry

Speaker Drivers Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

Speaker Drivers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Speaker Drivers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Read More On The Global Speaker Drivers Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/speaker-drivers-global-market-report

The speaker drivers market was supported by the increased demand for audio and video streaming services globally. As per speaker driver market research, this was mainly due to rapid growth in internet penetration and rising popularity among people. According to Statista, the number of Netflix (OTT Service) subscribers increased to 195.15 million by the third quarter of 2020. Also, according to a year-end report by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), streaming services grew nearly 20% in 2019 to $8.8 billion, accounting for 79.5% of all recorded music revenues. The rise in the popularity of audio and video streaming services supported the demand for the speaker drivers market.

The global speaker driver market size is expected to grow from $20.9 billion in 2020 to $22.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $29.29 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

TBRC’s speaker drivers market analysis shows the major players covered in the market to be Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, BOSE, JBL, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Knowles Electronics, Goertek, Beyerdynamic Gmbh & Co. Kg, Fostex International, Merry Electronics Co. Ltd., Concraft Holding Co. Ltd, Eastech, Voz Electronic Co. Ltd, Fortune Grand Technology Inc., Tymphany, Premium Sound Solutions, Ole Wolff, Aac Technologies, 1more, Sonion, Bellsing, Molex, Klipsch, KEF, Definitive Technology, Bowers & Wilkins, Dynaaudio, QSC, Focal, Quested.

Speaker Drivers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides speaker drivers market overview, forecast speaker drivers market size and growth for the whole market, speaker drivers market segments, and geographies, speaker drivers market trends, speaker drivers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Speaker Drivers Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3891&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Wireless Speakers Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wireless-speakers-global-market-report

Smart Speakers Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth and Change
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-speakers-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Audio And Video Equipment Market - By Type Of Product (Video Equipment And Audio Equipment), Trends, Market Size, Market Share, And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/audio-and-video-equipment-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Increased Demand For Audio And Video Services Drives The Speaker Drivers Industry

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, International Organizations, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.