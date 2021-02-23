AAEON Partners with Allxon to Bring Large-Scale Device Management to NVIDIA® Powered BOXER Platforms
Allxon DMS now allows developers access to in-band and out-of-band management on AAEON's entire lineup of BOXER platforms powered by NVIDIA® Jetson™.
AAEON has partnered with Allxon to deliver powerful large-scale device management software to BOXER AI platforms powered by NVIDIA® Jetson™ SoCs.TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, a leader in AI Edge hardware solutions, has teamed up with Allxon, a leading device management SaaS provider, to deliver their powerful Device Management Solutions (DMS) to AAEON’s BOXER AI platforms powered by NVIDIA® Jetson™ SoCs. This combination of AAEON hardware and Allxon DMS will allow developers and users to manage large-scale edge computing deployments effectively and efficiently.
The NVIDIA Jetson line up of AI Edge computing System-on-Chips (SoCs) has consistently been one of the most popular AI platforms for developers and users.
However, scaling up to large deployments of many devices which may be located in a wide area or in hard to reach places is faced with several challenges. Monitoring the status and health of a large number of devices becomes unwieldy, and edge deployment often requires systems be installed in hard to reach places, which can be difficult to access when cycling system power or updating the operating system. Allxon DMS solves these issues by providing in-band management for remote system status monitoring, as well as out-of-band management to help with remote power cycling and control.
Thanks to the partnership between Allxon and AAEON, AAEON BOXER systems are the first industrial hardware platforms to support both in-band and out-of-band management with Allxon DMS. Allxon DMS simplifies everything into a single portal for both in-band and out-of-band management tools. With in-band management, users and developers can collect application logs, deploy and update AI models remotely (Over the Air/OTA), and have access to live status monitoring with system alerts to stay on top of potential issues. Out-of-band management provides the vital ability to remotely cycle power for enabled systems, to help resolve system crashes or boot errors. Allxon DMS also enables the out-of-band management to force recovery mode, allowing users and developers to perform OTA operating system flash and upgrades. Additionally, Allxon DMS provides full storage backup and recovery via out-of-band management.
Accessing Allxon DMS is easy for developers looking to deploy with AAEON BOXER series AI Edge systems. For in-band management, users and developers can simply download the DMS software onto their device, or AAEON can pre-install the software for customers when they place their orders. Out-of-band management is provided by AAEON as an option on a per-project basis. Out-of-band management with AAEON platforms and Allxon DMS has already seen successful proof of concept deployments in Japan and the UK.
Allxon device management software is compatible with and available on the entire lineup of AAEON BOXER AI platforms powered by NVIDIA Jetson SoCs including these popular product lines:
BOXER-8220AI series with NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™ (BOXER-8220AI, BOXER-8221AI, etc.)
BOXER-8250AI series with NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX (BOXER-8250AI, BOXER-8251AI, etc.)
BOXER-8240AI with NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier™
AAEON and Allxon are both NVIDIA Preferred Partners, guaranteeing a high quality of expertise and experience in development with NVIDIA platforms.
About Allxon
Allxon envisions a world of open and optimized business operations. Allxon partners with key IHV and ISV players by rolling out efficient open-device management solutions for powerful SI and MSP business enterprises. With team members rallying deep industry experience starting in 2001 in IaaS, 2011 in PaaS, and 2017 in SaaS, in 2019 established Allxon now stands firmly as a purely SaaS service provider. In 2020, Allxon successfully joins NVIDIA Jetson EcoSystem, becoming the first official preferred partner from Taiwan in delivering software professional services. At each stage, Allxon seeks to leverage expertise in cloud service to provide businesses with the best of software and hardware integration and service. Learn more about Allxon at www.allxon.com.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as an NVIDIA® Preferred Partner. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
