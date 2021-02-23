COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Feb. 22-28, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held in all 55 counties across the state through Operation Save Our Wisdom.

This week’s clinics will be offered to West Virginians who are 65 years of age and older. All clinic appointments slots have been assigned to those pre-registered through the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System as vaccine supplies allow.

Individuals will be notified through the Vaccine Registration System or their local health department if they are selected for an appointment slot in their area. Please note vaccine supplies are limited and walk-ins are not accepted.

All West Virginians, age 16 years and older, are encouraged to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov .

Due to possible inclement weather, please check local news media, social media, and www.vaccinate.wv.gov for any changes or delays.

Please note that Ohio and Wyoming counties information is pending and will be updated as information is received.

Monday, February 22, 2021

Cabell County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. , COVID-19 Vaccine Center (Old Sears Store), 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504 . By appointment only.

Hampshire County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. , Hope Christian Church, 15338 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV 26704 . By appointment only.

Summers County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV 25951. By appointment only.

Wayne County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV 25570. By appointment only.

Wood County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., WVU-Parkersburg Early Learning Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104. By appointment only.

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Cabell County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. , COVID-19 Vaccine Center (Old Sears Store) , 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504 . By appointment only.

Lincoln County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department (behind the courthouse), 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523. By appointment only.

Wayne County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV 25570. By appointment only.

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Cabell County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. , COVID-19 Vaccine Center (Old Sears Store), 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504 . By appointment only.

Clay County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. , Clay County High School, 1 Panther Drive, Clay, WV 25403. By appointment only.

Fayette County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. , Sunday Road Baptist Church, 216 Sunday Road, Hico, WV 25854. By appointment only.

Hardy County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Hardy County Armory, 157 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV 26836. By appointment only.

Harrison County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. , Nathan Goff Armory , 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301 . By appointment only.

Lewis County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., WVU Jackson’s Mill Airstrip, 160 Jackson’s Mill Road, Weston, WV 26452. By appointment only.

Logan County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only.

Marion County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., WV National Guard Armory, 201 Artillery Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554. By appointment only.

Mercer County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center, 703 Maple Street, Princeton, WV 24740. By appointment only.

Monongalia County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501. By appointment only.

Randolph County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Phil Gainer Community Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment only.

Summers County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV 25951. By appointment only.

Taylor County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton, WV 26354. By appointment only.

Upshur County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., The Event Center, 929 Brushy Fork Road, Buckhannon, WV 26201. By appointment only.

Wirt County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV 26143. By appointment only.

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Berkeley County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25403. By appointment only.

Braxton County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Gassaway Baptist Church , 56 Beall Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624 . By appointment only.

Brooke County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12 th and Yankee Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070. By appointment only.

Cabell County - A (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. , COVID-19 Vaccine Center (Old Sears Store) , 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504 . By appointment only.

Cabell County - B (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Valley Health Milton , 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541 . By appointment only.

Calhoun County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. , Calhoun Middle/High School - Front Loop, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV 26151. By appointment only.

Fayette County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. , Lewis Christian Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901. By appointment only.

Grant County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. , E.A. Hawse Health Center , 111 S. Grove Street, Suite 1, Petersburg, WV 26847 . By appointment only.

Greenbrier County - A (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. , WV Building at the WV State Fairgrounds , 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901 . By appointment only.

Greenbrier County - B (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. , Rainelle Medical Center , 176 Medical Center Drive, Rainelle, WV 25962 . By appointment only.

Hampshire County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. , Hope Christian Church, 15338 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV 26704 . By appointment only.

Hardy County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Hardy County Health Department, 411 Spring Avenue, Suite 101, Moorefield, WV 26838. By appointment only.

Harrison County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. , Nathan Goff Armory , 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301 . By appointment only.

Jackson County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. , Jackson County Armory , 8832 Pt. Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV 25262. By appointment only.

Jefferson County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. , Ranson Civic Center , 432 West 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV 25438. By appointment only.

Lewis County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., WVU Jackson’s Mill Airstrip, 160 Jackson’s Mill Road, Weston, WV 26452. By appointment only.

Lincoln County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523. By appointment only.

Logan County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only.

Mason County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., National Guard Armory, 4194 Ohio River Road, Pt. Pleasant, WV 25550. By appointment only.

Mercer County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center, 703 Maple Street, Princeton, WV 24740. By appointment only.

Mingo County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Williamson Memorial Hospital, 859 Alderson Street, Williamson, WV 25661 By appointment only.

Monongalia County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501. By appointment only.

Monroe County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Church of God (Fellowship Hall), 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24981. By appointment only.

Pendleton County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Pendleton Community Building, 200 Confederate Road, Franklin, WV 26807. By appointment only.

Pleasants County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Pleasants County Library, 101 Lafayette Street, Saint Mary’s, WV 26170. By appointment only.

Pocahontas County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Marlinton Wellness Center, 326 9 th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954. By appointment only.

Preston County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Craig Civic Center, 311 Tunnelton Street, Kingwood, WV 26537. By appointment only.

Raleigh County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Beckley Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. By appointment only.

Randolph County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Phil Gainer Community Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment only.

Ritchie County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Ritchie County 4-H Camp, 4-H Camp Road, Harrisville, WV 26362. By appointment only.

Summers County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV 25951. By appointment only.

Taylor County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Taylor County Senior Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton, WV 26354. By appointment only.

Wayne County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV 25570. By appointment only.

Wood County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., WVU-Parkersburg Early Learning Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104. By appointment only.

Friday, February 26, 2021

Berkeley County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25403. By appointment only.

Boone County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. , Madison Civic Center , 261 Washington Avenue, Madison, WV 25103 . By appointment only.

Brooke County - A (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12 th and Yankee Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070. By appointment only.

Brooke County - B (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., RJ Bush Center, 3473 Pennsylvania Avenue, Weirton, WV 26062. By appointment only.

Cabell County - A (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. , COVID-19 Vaccine Center (Old Sears Store) , 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504 . By appointment only.

Cabell County – B (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Valley Health Milton , 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541 . By appointment only.

Doddridge County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. , Doddridge County High School Technical Center, 65 Doddridge County School Road, West Union, WV 26456. By appointment only.

Gilmer County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. , Sue Morris Sports Complex, 1294 US Highway 33E, Glenville, WV 26351. By appointment only.

Hancock County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Mountaineer Racetrack, 1420 Mountaineer Circle, New Cumberland, WV 26047. By appointment only.

Hardy County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Hardy County Health Department, 411 Spring Avenue, Suite 101, Moorefield, WV 26838. By appointment only.

Harrison County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. , Nathan Goff Armory , 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301 . By appointment only.

Kanawha County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Sharon Church of God, 2122 Cabin Creek Road, Dry Branch, WV 25061. By appointment only.

Lincoln County A (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Lincoln Primary Care Center, 7400 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523. By appointment only.

Marshall County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Chevron Building at Marshall County Fairgrounds, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041. By appointment only.

McDowell County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., National Guard Armory, 600 Stewart Street, Welch, WV 24801. By appointment only.

Mercer County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center, 703 Maple Street, Princeton, WV 24740. By appointment only.

Mineral County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Keyser Volunteer Fire Department Station #2, 1550 Cornell Street, Keyser, WV 26726. By appointment only.

Monongalia County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501. By appointment only.

Monroe County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Church of God (Fellowship Hall), 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24981. By appointment only.

Nicholas County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church Family Life Center, 422 Main Street, Summersville, WV 26651. By appointment only.

Preston County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Craig Civic Center, 311 Tunnelton Street, Kingwood, WV 26537. By appointment only.

Roane County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., City of Spencer Armory, 207 E. Main Street, Spencer, WV 25276. By appointment only.

Tucker County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Parsons Volunteer Fire Department, 216 Main Street, Parsons, WV 26287. By appointment only.

Upshur County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., The Event Center, 929 Brushy Fork Road, Buckhannon, WV 26201. By appointment only.

Wetzel & Tyler Counties (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., United Methodist Church – New Martinsville, 10 Howard Jeffers Drive, New Martinsville, WV 26155. By appointment only.

Wood County - A (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., WVU-Camden Clark Medical Center - MOB-B, 705 Garfield Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101. By appointment only.

Wood County - B (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., WVU-Parkersburg Early Learning Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104. By appointment only.

Saturday, February 27, 2021

Barbour County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Philip Barbour High School, 99 Horseshoe Drive, Philippi, WV 26416. By appointment only.

Berkeley County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25403. By appointment only.

Kanawha County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment only.

Putnam County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Hurricane High School, 3350 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526. By appointment only.

Webster County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Webster County High School, 1 Highlander Drive, Upper Glade, WV 26266. By appointment only.

Sunday, February 28, 2021

Morgan County (All clinic appointments have been assigned)